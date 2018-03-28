Bipolar Australian Josh Baker avoids jail in Bali drugs case

AMILIA ROSA/FAIRFAX AUSTRALIA Josh Baker in court for sentencing on drugs charge in Bali.

An Australian man who faced up to 15 years jail in an Indonesian prison for bringing drugs into the country will instead spend less than a year in a Bali rehab centre.

Joshua James Baker was caught arriving at Ngurah Rai airport carrying a mixture of 28 grams of marijuana, tobacco and 37 pills of the prescription-only drug Diazepam in October last year.

The 32-year-old, who was born in Mt Isa, Queensland, would have faced a lengthy sentence if he had been found guilty of either importing drugs or the possession of drugs.

But on Tuesday head judge I Wayan Kawisada told the court the panel of three judges had decided the defendant was guilty of the lesser charge of illegal use of a category one narcotic for personal consumption and possession of psychotropic drugs.

READ MORE: Roberts to avoid death penalty in Bali drugs case

"The panel of judges disagree with the prosecutor on the sentence because the defendant is a victim of narcotics and that he needed to be rehabilitated," Kawisada said.

Prosecutors in the case had asked for Baker to be sentenced to a year in prison.

"He was proven to not be part of drug network or a dealer, that he was a user because of the mental and health problems," the judge said.

"Based on doctors and medical records, overseas and in Indonesia [the court found] that Joshua suffers addictive bipolar that requires him to be medicated and that he has used narcotics since he was 11 years old."

Instead, Baker was sentenced to spend 10 months in rehabilitation in the Yayasan Kasih Kita centre, less about four months for time he had served in jail already.

Baker will not be able to leave the rehab centre and return to Australia for about six months.

According to the judges, the mitigating factors that contributed to Baker's more lenient sentence included that he was polite during court proceedings, expressed regret, was young and had no prior convictions and that he suffered from bipolar disorder.

Baker indicated that he accepted the verdict of the court after a brief conversation with his lawyer. He did not otherwise speak during his appearance in court.

In February, Baker had argued he was too ill to stand trial in the case.

"I've been to two hospitals already and they say that I am very sick and I know I am very sick," Baker said at the time.

- Sydney Morning Herald