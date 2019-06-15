Hong Kong's controversial Extradition Bill suspended ahead of another mass protest

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has suspended indefinitely a proposed extradition bill that sparked the city's biggest public protests in years.

Lam said she took the move in response to widespread public unhappiness over the measure, which would enable authorities to send some suspects to stand trial in courts in mainland China.

Many in the former British colony worry it will further erode cherished legal protections and freedoms. Lam said the government would study the matter further, for the "greatest interest of Hong Kong".

"After repeated internal deliberations over the last two days, I now announce that the government has decided to suspend the legislative amendment exercise," Lam said.

READ MORE:

* Hong Kong on edge as pressure grows to delay fugitive bill

* Hong Kong protesters vow to keep fighting extradition law

* Why Hong Kong is protesting

* Thousands protest in Hong Kong, delaying debate on controversial extradition bill

* Hong Kong's last fight is lost

VINCENT YU/AP Hundreds of mothers holding placards, some of which read "If we lose the young generation, what's left of Hong Kong", in protest against the amendments to the extradition law in Hong Kong.

"I want to stress that the government is adopting an open mind," she said. "We have no intention to set a deadline for this work."

Lam said she would "adopt a sincere and humble attitude in accepting criticism" over the government's handling of the issue.

Lam made the announcement as another mass protest was expected on Sunday, after clashes that turned violent on Wednesday, leaving about 80 people injured including 22 police officers.

The standoff between police and protesters in the former British colony is Hong Kong's most severe political crisis since the Communist Party-ruled mainland took control in 1997 with a promise not to interfere with the city's civil liberties and courts.

KIN CHEUNG/AP Hong Kong's Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, will suspend the proposed extradition bill indefinitely in response to widespread protests.

Lam, chosen by Beijing to be the highest-level local official, is caught between her Communist Party bosses and a public anxious to protect the liberties they enjoy as a former British colony.

She had previously refused to withdraw the bill, and many protesters are demanding she quit.

Protests died down late in the week, but around midnight on Friday there were still dozens of youths singing and standing vigil near the city's government headquarters, where demonstrators had tussled with police who deployed tear gas, pepper spray, hoses and steel batons as thousands pushed through barricades.

Police said 11 were arrested.

Lam declared that Wednesday's violence was "rioting", potentially raising severe legal penalties for those arrested for taking part. In past cases of unrest, authorities have waited months or years before rounding up protest leaders. In April, nine leaders of a 2014 pro-democracy protest movement known as the "Umbrella Revolution" were convicted on public nuisance and other charges.

KIN CHEUNG/AP Tens of thousands of people have rallied against the amendments which would allow people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China to face charges.

Prior to Saturday's announcement by Lam, some members of the Executive Council, Hong Kong's cabinet, said she should perhaps rethink plans to rush the bills' passage. A group of former senior government officials issued a public letter urging her not to force a confrontation by pushing ahead with the unpopular bills.

Many in Hong Kong fear the measures would undermine the former British colony's legal autonomy.

More than 1000 people joined a peaceful "mother's protest" on Friday evening in a downtown garden.

Adding to tensions, the extradition bill has drawn criticism from US and British lawmakers and human rights groups, prompting Beijing to lash back with warnings against "interference" in its internal affairs.

VINCENT YU/AP A woman holds a flower as she joins hundreds of mothers protesting in Hong Kong.

Anson Chan, a former chief secretary for Hong Kong, said Lam still could keep her post if she backs down.

"What the people are attempting to tell is that we are very worried about the consequences of passing the extradition bill, because no one will feel safe, even in their own beds, after passage of this bill," Chan said.

"It places everybody's individual freedom and safety at risk," said Chan, who as chief secretary was the top local civil servant under former British Governor Chris Patton.

The government had been considering options including a pause, rather than withdrawing the bill, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified sources.

Concerns

"So far everybody is very unhappy with the way the government handled it," Felix Chung, who represents the textile and garments industries as a pro-establishment member of Hong Kong's legislature, said in a phone interview.

"I believe most people in Hong Kong do not agree with the reasons why it has to be that rushed."

VINCENT YU/AP The aftermath of Wednesday's violent protest in Hong Kong.

Critics say passing the extradition legislation could prompt the US to reconsider the city's special trading status, drive away foreign companies and imperil critics of the Communist Party.

Bolstering those concerns, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, reintroduced the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

Among other provisions, the measure threatens to freeze US assets of individuals involved in forcibly removing people from Hong Kong. Such individuals also could be denied travel visas.

VINCENT YU/AP Hundreds of mothers protest against the amendments to the extradition law in Hong Kong on Friday.

​Hong Kong Risks Occupy 2.0 as Tear Gas Envelops Heart of City

Hong Kong's General Chamber of Commerce, which says it represents businesses employing a third of the local workforce, said large-scale protests show the public has "serious apprehensions" about the bill.

"We sincerely urge the government to continue to listen to stakeholders and engage in meaningful dialogue with the public," Aron Harilela, the group's chairman, said in a statement, adding that it agrees with the underlying principle of the bill.

"We call for restraint from all parties to ensure that this issue will not undermine business confidence in Hong Kong and our international reputation," Chamber CEO Shirley Yuen added, according to a statement.

'150 Rounds'

Images beamed from the protest on Wednesday showed police beating back protesters with batons and crowds running from clouds of tear gas near some of the world's most recognisable skyscrapers, in an area home to multinational companies, luxury hotels, banks and the US Consulate.

Hong Kong's Hospital Authority confirmed that 72 people had been injured.

Hong Kong's Extradition Law, From Grisly Murder to Mass Protests

The government's headquarters was closed through Friday, but several main thoroughfares shut down by Wednesday's standoff were reopened. Hong Kong Police Commissioner Stephen Lo said officers had acted in accordance with guidelines on Wednesday and had shot 150 rounds of tear gas at protesters. He said 22 police had been injured.

Opposition lawmakers have repeatedly called for Lam to withdraw the bill. Lam on Wednesday made an emotional defence of the proposal, which she argues is necessary to prevent the city from becoming a refuge for fugitives.

China on Thursday repeated its position that Hong Kong's affairs should remain "purely internal" and condemned what it said was protester violence.

"No society ruled by law can tolerate such behaviour," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters in Beijing, repeating its support for Hong Kong's government.

Force Condemned

Pelosi, the US House speaker, said on Wednesday that the Hong Kong bill's passage would lead the US to review the city's special trading privileges. UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt spoke with Lam on Thursday and called on Hong Kong to engage in a dialogue with protesters. The city was returned from British rule in 1997.

US President Donald Trump said he was confident Hong Kong and China would resolve their differences over it. "I'm sure they'll be able to work it out," he said.

Chung, the Hong Kong pro-establishment lawmaker, said opponents of the bill were exaggerating its pitfalls and protections were added to safeguard against misuse. The statements by foreign governments questioning the bill have only fuelled Beijing's resolve to pass it even though "it's not such a big deal to delay it or make amendments," he said.

"Now it's been raised to an international, diplomatic level," Chung said. "That is why the central government and Hong Kong are standing so firm on this bill now."

- Bloomberg and AP