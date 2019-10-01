Chinese fugitive on the run for 17 years found living a in cave by drone

Song Jiang is detained by police before being returned to prison.

Chinese police have captured a fugitive who was on the run for 17 years after they deployed a drone which discovered a mountain cave hideout.

Song Jiang, 63, escaped from a prison camp in 2002 after he had been jailed for trafficking women and children.

Yongshan Police received a tip off several weeks ago that focused their years-long search on mountains behind Song's hometown in Yunnan province in southwest China, BBC reports.

YONGSHAN POLICE Police deployed drones after the challenging and complex mountain landscape made searching on foot too difficult.

Search teams scoured the difficult terrain on foot but they were unable to make a breakthrough, so drones were sent into the skies to assist the manhunt.

One of the drones spotted a small blue tile and household rubbish near a rocky outcrop, surrounded by thick bush.

YONGSHAN POLICE The entrance to Song Jiang's cave hideout. A drone spotted some rubbish outside the cave while flying above Jiang's mountain home.

Police moved up the mountain and found Song in a tiny cave, measuring less than two square metres, where he had been living like a hermit for 17 years.

Song had been secluded for so long he had difficulties communicating with police, Chinese local media reported. He was dishevelled and had not washed for years, authorities said.

Pictures of Song's hideout showed several silver metal plates and a green blanket near the cave's entrance.

YONGSHAN POLICE The cave Song Jiang made his home measured just two square metres.

Police said Song had used plastic bottles to fetch water from a nearby river.

