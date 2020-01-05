New Year's Eve drone spectacle in Shanghai was pre-recorded, unseen on the night

Spectacular drone show over Shanghai for New Year's Eve celebrations was in fact pre-recorded several days early.

A Shanghai TV station has admitted that footage of a formation of 2000 drones flying over the city broadcast on New Year's Eve had actually been pre-recorded days before.

The New Year's Eve celebration footage had been the highlight of Dragon TV's holiday gala and was presented in China as occurring live on the night.

It appeared widely in global news media reporting on the world's December 31 celebrations, and the revelation of a pre-record has led to widespread "fake news" calls online in social media.

The faked New Year's Eve spectacle was discovered when Shanghai residents said they had witnessed no such event, prompting the network to issue a statement saying the event was rehearsed and recorded on December 26 and December 27.

The reason given for the pre-record was because of safety concerns about the size of the crowd along the city's famous riverfront Bund on New Year's Eve.

A spectacle drone show in the skies above Shanghai was filmed in the days before New Year's Eve, but played on the night on Chinese TV under the pretense of being a live performance.

"Due to the high crowd at the Bund on New Year's Eve, watching the drone show may cause safety problems, so the rehearsal and recording time of the drone was moved forward," the TV station said in its statement.

The decision was likely informed by memories of a December 31, 2014, stampede on the Bund in which 36 people were killed and 49 injured when a crowd of 300,000 gathered to watch a light show. Several city officials were fired or otherwise reprimanded over the tragedy.

Large crowd sizes in China during holidays are a regular worry, resulting in everything from crushing deaths to massive traffic jams.