Coronavirus: Kiwi teacher's school in South Korea temporarily closed

A Christchurch man with two sons teaching in South Korea says the school in Incheon where one of his sons works has been closed as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

John Stringer said son James, 28, was teaching English in Incheon, while Asher, 31, was teaching English in neighbouring Seoul.

The school where James worked had been shut until at least February 15, John said. "They just don't get time off in South Korea... The fact that the school has been closed means that the authorities, either school authorities or state authorities, are obviously concerned about contamination."

Chung Sung-Jun People wearing masks at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul.

Latest figures show 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Korea - the fifth highest number of cases outside mainland China, where authorities reported around 34,500 confirmed cases and about 720 deaths on Saturday.

South Korea was a popular destination for young New Zealanders, John Stringer said.

"There are quite a few New Zealanders teaching English over there... It's quite a popular place for young people to go to." For many, accommodation was provided with their employment and they were able to save a decent amount of their pay.

Both his sons were living in small apartments and Asher also had two young children.

"If they get told to stay at home, they are stuck in small apartments high in the air," John Stringer said. He was "a little" concerned about his family members in South Korea, and was talking to them about the possibility of coming back to NZ.

During the past week, South Korea barred entry to all foreign nationals who had visited, within the past 14 days, China's Hubei province - the capital of which is Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak is centred.

On Friday, South Korea's Unification Church attracted considerable interest when it went ahead with one of its high profile mass weddings.

The church said about 30,000 people from around the world, including 6000 new couples getting married, gathered northeast of Seoul. Some of those taking part wore face masks but many did not.