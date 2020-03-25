Coronavirus: China to lift Wuhan lockdown while Great Wall of China reopens in Beijing

China will reopen the city at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic on April 8.

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, said it will allow transport to resume, effectively lifting a mass quarantine over the city where the coronavirus first emerged last December.

According to a statement on the provincial government's website on Tuesday, people in Wuhan will be allowed to leave the city and Hubei province. Outbound travel resumed at midnight, except for in Wuhan city, where restrictions will lift on April 8.

GETTY IMAGES Two kids wearing protective masks as they visit a reopened section of the Great Wall of China.

The Chinese capital Beijing is also slowly returning to normal amid a sharp fall in the number of new cases, with the city's zoo and parts of the Great Wall of China reopening to visitors who book in advance.

Wuhan has been in lockdown since January 23.

Migrant labourers leaving the city will have to undergo nucleic acid tests before being allowed to leave on government-arranged transport, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The easing of restrictions comes as Hubei reported that new infections dropped to zero on March 19, a plunge from the height of an epidemic that's infected more than 80,000 Chinese and killed over 3200 people.

The province has accounted for the majority of infections and deaths in China.

Risks of a second outbreak remain as the number of imported infections, many of which are Chinese nationals fleeing virus-hit countries, continues to tick upwards.

GETTY IMAGES Staff disinfecting a seating area at Tianhe airport in Wuhan.

Chinese authorities are ramping up measures on international arrivals, with Beijing authorities saying those entering the city will be subject to centralised quarantine and health checks. Prior to this, some were allowed to self-isolate.

Beijing, meanwhile, has opened up its zoo and sections of the Great Wall of China after also reporting a decline in its number of coronavirus cases.

While many of the city's world-famous tourist sites, including the sprawling Forbidden City ancient palace complex, remain closed, spring weather and budding cherry blossoms are coaxing citizens outdoors after they have been largely confined to their homes for the last two months.

Authorities are limiting access to avoid crowds that might lead to further cross-infections, although they say restrictions will be loosened as long as the virus remains at bay.

Travel in and out of the city of more than 20 million remains tightly controlled, including mandatory two-week quarantines to everyone arriving from abroad and those who have been in foreign countries in the last 14 days. However, public transport continues to operate and many offices have reopened, albeit with strict temperature checks and registration requirements that appear to have contributed to the containment of the outbreak that has sickened more than 81,000 people and killed over 3,200 in the country.

GETTY IMAGES Beijing has reopened sections of the Great Wall of China.

Travel and tourism are major employers in Beijing, and like all service industries, have been hard-hit by the outbreak and accompanying closure orders. Schools, including famed institutions such as Peking University, remain closed, and authorities say it may be weeks or longer before students can return to classrooms.

The Chinese government says work has restarted on about 90 per cent of major public construction projects across the country, excluding Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan. While many migrant workers remain trapped by travel bans, industrial production has also returned to action, including in the crucial auto manufacturing industry, which is largely based in Wuhan, and in businesses that provide critical links in global supply chains.

Despite the hardship, the outbreak has had at least one upside for Beijing: The slowdown in industrial activity has banished the city's notorious pollution, leaving cobalt skies that reveal the surrounding dramatic mountain landscapes.

