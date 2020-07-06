Suspected case of bubonic plague in Chinese region of Inner Mongolia

Officials in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia are on high alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague.

According to state-run Xinhua news agency, the suspected case was reported by the Bayannur health commission on Saturday. The city is in the northwest of Beijing.

Authorities have issued a third-level warning for plague prevention and control that will last till the end of 2020, the news agency reported.

The bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that’s usually found in small mammals and their fleas. Patients can be successfully treated with antibiotics, however without treatment, the infection can be deadly.

Screenshot/Google Maps A suspected case of the bubonic plague has been reported in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The circumstances around how the person with the suspected case became infected are not yet clear. According to the BBC, the person is in a stable condition in quarantine.

According to international reports, Bayannur health authorities are urging people to take precautions and minimise the risk of human-to-human transmission, and also avoid hunting or eating animals that could cause infection.

The plague has been responsible for widespread pandemics throughout history, including the Black Death that caused more than 50 million deaths during the 14th century.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are three clinical forms of the plague. Bubonic is the most common form and is known for causing swollen lymph nodes.

The bubonic plague can cause people to develop sudden onset of fever, headache, chills, and weakness and one or more swollen, tender and painful lymph nodes. It’s usually the result of an infected flea bite, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states.

Septicaemic plague is an infection of the blood, while pneumonic plague is based in the lungs.

123rf Health authorities have previously warned against eating raw marmot meat as the animals are believed to carry the bubonic plague germ. (File photo)

According to the BBC, cases of bubonic plague are periodically reported around the world. Madagascar, for example, saw more than 300 cases during an outbreak in 2017.

In May last year, two people from Mongolia died from the plague after they ate raw marmot meat – which is a type of rodent, the BBC reported.

Over the years health authorities have warned people against eating raw marmot meat as they are believed to carry Yersinia pestis, the bubonic plague germ.

Recently two brothers also contracted the plague after reportedly eating marmots in Mongolia, The Independent reported.