Livestock ship with two Kiwis on board lost an engine and capsized, survivor says

A person has been rescued after a ship went missing during a typhoon in waters off Japan.

A livestock ship carrying two New Zealanders, dozens of crew members and nearly 6000 cows capsized after it lost an engine during a typhoon, a survivor says.

The rescued man, named in the New York Times as Sareno Edvardo, 45, from the Philippines, told rescuers the vessel’s engine failed before it was hit by a wave and capsized off the coast of Japan.

The ship, Gulf Livestock 1, left Napier on August 14 with the cattle and 43 people.

The Japanese Coast Guard rescued the crew member after the ship sent a distress signal late on Wednesday night (Japan time) from the East China Sea, to the west of Amami Oshima Island.

Edvardo told the Coast Guard that the ship had capsized after losing an engine and being hit by a wave that flooded it with water, the New York Times reports.

"When it was capsizing, an onboard announcement instructed us to wear a life jacket.

"So I wore a life jacket and jumped into the sea."

He did not see any other crew members from the time the ship capsized, he said.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said it had temporarily suspended its consideration of cattle livestock export applications as a result.

“MPI wants to understand what happened on the sailing of the Gulf Livestock 1,” it said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) confirmed two New Zealanders were aboard the ship and it was providing consular assistance to the families.

JAPAN COAST GUARD Japanese Coast Guard rescue a Filipino crew member of the Gulf Livestock vessel.

Australasian Global Exports, a licensed livestock exporter, chartered the ship.

Four of those on board were employees, while the rest were employed by the ship.

It was in touch with the employees' families, it said.

The ship was en route to the Port of Jingtang in Tangshan, China, with an estimated journey of approximately 17 days.

Stuff understands there was also a Singaporean vet aboard, who holds an Australian passport.

The Japanese Coast Guard are the lead agency co-ordinating the response.

Manuel HernÃ¡ndez Lafuente/Supplied The Gulf Livestock 1, a Panamanian-registered cargo ship, was built in 2002.

Japanese national media outlet NHK Japan is reporting the Panamanian-registered cargo ship, which was built in 2002, issued the signal at around 1.40am on Wednesday, Japan time, from about 185 kilometres west of Amami Oshima in Kagoshima Prefecture.

It also reported that Japan's Defence Ministry said it spotted a person wearing a lifejacket and an object that looked like a lifeboat at sea while searching for a cargo ship.

The ministry says the plane's crew reported the finding to the Coast Guard, and the aircraft left the scene as the crew was not able to continue the search at night.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned Typhoon Maysak could bring with it storm surges, heavy rains, high waves and violent winds, potentially causing a "major disaster" in the Okinawa region.

It said winds could reach a maximum speed of 252kmh.

SAFE campaigns manager Marianne Macdonald said the incident demonstrated the risks in the live export trade.

"These cows should never have been at sea. This is a real crisis, and our thoughts are with the families of the 43 crew who are missing with the ship. But questions remain, including why this trade is allowed to continue."

FLEETMON Shipping data last showed the Gulf Livestock 1 vessel near Japan.

In June last year, the Government began a review into live export trade, after hundreds of cattle being exported from New Zealand and Australia died.

An MPI spokeswoman said that before departing Napier the ship was inspected by a port veterinarian to check the animals’ welfare, and for disease.

No MPI staff were on board the ship when it went missing but between three and four “experienced stockman” would have travelled with the cattle, the spokeswoman said.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said one option being considered was a conditional ban on the live export of cattle.

MARINETRAFFIC Ship tracking site Marinetraffic.com had last reported the Gulf Livestock 1 near Papua New Guinea.

"The continued export of cattle may be a risk to New Zealand's brand. The time has come to rethink this area and consider whether it's something that fits within our values as a country.

"When animals leave New Zealand we set conditions that are considered world-class by veterinarians. But there have been incidents over the last few years that highlight the fact that once animals leave New Zealand we have very limited ability to ensure their wellbeing when they reach their destination," O'Connor said at the time.