Watch: Huge meteor falls from the sky and crashes into ground in China
A suspected low-flying meteor has lit up the sky in northwestern China's Yushu City on December 23.
Video from the event in the city in China’s Qinghai Province showed a bright fireball streaking across and lighting the dark sky.
According to reports, the fireball was probably a bolide and it might have dropped several meteorite fragments somewhere in the area.
A bolide is a very bright meteor.
READ MORE:
* Orange fireball that lit up US sky was Chinese space junk
* Meteor likely cause of bright flash in US night sky
* Power cut to 500 homes in Hamilton North
* Chinese rocket lights up skies over US
Chinese social media reported users as saying there was a series of large bangs as the meteor apparently made its way to Earth.
China’s Earthquake Networks Centre said through its social media account that a suspected bolide landed near the border between Nangqian County and Yusu County at 7.25am, but no one was injured.
The meteor was also spotted by passengers on a plane travelling from Xi'an to Lhasa as it streaked through the sky.
- Stuff, with AP