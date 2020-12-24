Watch: Huge meteor falls from the sky and crashes into ground in China

Blazing meteor believed to be mysterious light seen in northwestern China

A suspected low-flying meteor has lit up the sky in northwestern China's Yushu City on December 23.

Video from the event in the city in China’s Qinghai Province showed a bright fireball streaking across and lighting the dark sky.

Weibo This shot of the meteor was taken from a plane.

According to reports, the fireball was probably a bolide and it might have dropped several meteorite fragments somewhere in the area.

A bolide is a very bright meteor.

Chinese social media reported users as saying there was a series of large bangs as the meteor apparently made its way to Earth.

AP Video The fireball was seen in the skies in China before falling to the ground.

China’s Earthquake Networks Centre said through its social media account that a suspected bolide landed near the border between Nangqian County and Yusu County at 7.25am, but no one was injured.

The meteor was also spotted by passengers on a plane travelling from Xi'an to Lhasa as it streaked through the sky.

- Stuff, with AP