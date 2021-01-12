Makeup wipe ad pulled in China after backlash over victim-blaming claims

An ad for makeup wipes has been pulled from Weibo following outrage and complaints.

The ad was released by Chinese product brand Purcotton, and aimed to promote women's makeup wipes.

Screenshot from video A compilation of screenshots from the Purcotton video ad, which was withdrawn after strong protests online.

The controversial clip shows a woman wearing makeup walking down a street at night and being followed by a masked man. As the man gets closer, she pulls a makeup remover wipe out of her handbag and cleans her face.

She then turns around just as her attacker reaches out to her, and scares him off with her make-up free face.

The ad has been pulled from social media channels and Purcotton has apologised following outrage from social media users in China, who condemned it and claimed the ad has a victim-blaming message.

“How can you make fun of a woman being followed late at night?” an outraged user on China's Weibo platform wrote.

“The woman is not at fault here, it’s the offender who wants to commit a crime,” another said on Weibo, South China Morning Post reported.

Purcotton apologised by writing two separate posts about the ad on its Weibo account. It said it would review processes to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

“We have set up a team to hold people to account for the problem and, in the meantime, we will improve content production and the review process to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” CNN reported the post saying.