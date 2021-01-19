Covid-19: More than 100 infections linked to 'super-spreader' in northeast China

A man touring China’s northeast has been dubbed a “super-spreader” after more than 100 new Covid-19 infections were linked to him.

The 45-year-old man worked in the health sector and was touring in the Jilin province, which borders North Korea.

According to the provincial health commission, 102 cases had been linked to him by Sunday.

The man had boarded multiple trains through his travels, the South China Morning Post reported.

Officials claim the man unknowingly spread the virus among elderly residents for several days before he was tracked down by health authorities as a close contact of a confirmed case.

“The super-spreading phenomenon occurred in our province mainly because when the super-spreader was discovered, he was still in the early phase of his infection and had relatively strong ability to shed the virus,” Zhao Qinglong, an official with the Jilin provincial disease control and prevention centre, told state-run news agency Xinhua, which overseas media reported.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said on the weekend that the recent outbreaks in northeastern China were due to imported cases and contaminated frozen and chilled foods, although the South China Morning Post reported that the commission did not provide any evidence to support its claims.

The latest outbreak is believed to be spreading quickly in rural areas, and through large events such as weddings.

Since the latest outbreak began, most of the new infections have been in north China’s Hebei province, with almost 700 cases and one death reported there since the start of 2021, the newspaper reported.