Smarter ways to oppose human rights abuses in China

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

OPINION: Stuff recently released Deleted, a hard-hitting documentary on the repression of Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang province.

Early on in the production, the interviewer is told by an Auckland-resident Uyghur (and NZ citizen) in respect of charges against her brother, ‘’the charge was splitting the state, which means secession’’.

The interviewer asks, ‘’but what does that even mean? What was he accused of doing?’’ The interviewee does not directly respond to the question but the exchange casts light on the issue of secession or separatism that is crucial to understanding the Uyghur tragedy.

Andy Wong/AP An Uyghur woman uses an electric-powered scooter to fetch school children as they ride past a picture showing China's President Xi Jinping joining hands with a group of Uyghur elders at the Unity New Village in Hotan, in western China's Xinjiang region.

For the Communist leadership of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and indeed for most of its ethnic Chinese – ‘Han’ – population, the notion that any part of China wishes to separate from the motherland is inconceivable and threatening.

Why is this? Leaving the public to one side, the ferocity of the official stance arises from the state history of the PRC. It is the inheritor, not just of a Chinese nation, but of an imperial Chinese state, Qing China, which expanded beyond the Chinese heartland – the ‘’18 provinces’’ of old – to conquer and rule Tibet, Mongolia and eastern or Chinese Turkestan.

When the empire was overthrown in 1911-12 the country’s new leaders flirted only momentarily with conceding independence to outlying regions, including Turkestan, renamed Xinjiang (‘’new dominion’’) in 1884, after a rebellion was suppressed.

Emrah Gurel/AP A protester from the Uyghur community living in Istanbul holds up an anti-China placard during a protest against the visit of China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Turkey this month.

Tibet and Xinjiang enjoyed periods of de facto independence after 1912 but were brought firmly into Beijing’s orbit following the 1949 Communist victory in China’s civil war.

In 2021, with all territory of the former Chinese Empire bar Taiwan and Mongolia under Beijing’s sway, why does it still fear separatism?

Most observers outside China – and probably many within – reckon that both Tibetans and Uyghurs would opt for independence, given half a chance.

Beijing will not give them that chance, any more than it concedes that right to Hong Kong or Taiwan (the formal right in Taiwan’s case). A regime born out of revolution and civil war does not understand or welcome pluralism. Pluralism that might split the state elicits unrelenting hostility.

Sam McNeil/AP Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Beijing’s solution is assimilation – to a patriotic identity in which even the whisper of independent destiny will be silenced. It’s only a short further step to the cultural engineering currently at work in Xinjiang.

In an ideal world Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong and Taiwan could be welcomed into the community of nations. But today’s nations don’t live in that world. The international community (barring 14/193 UN member states which have diplomatic relations with Taiwan) recognises the People’s Republic of China and its international boundaries, which take in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

Western accusations of human rights abuses in these regions are mostly silent on the legality of Chinese rule in them. To China, such silence is deliberate and provocative.

Nor, in a Dominion Post editorial on March 17 which spelled out measures New Zealand could take to protest the repression of Uyghurs and others, was the separatism conundrum addressed.

How can the New Zealand government protest against the persecution of Uyghurs and others without seeming to endorse secession?

Here are three suggestions:

1. Preface every statement about threats to civil, political, cultural and human rights in China’s autonomous and special administrative regions with affirmations of China’s territorial unity. Such framing will also be welcomed by Asian democracies concerned about human rights but with their own territorial issues, and by many in the New Zealand Chinese community.

2. Stress individual human rights – the rights of individual citizens of China, a signatory to all the major international human rights conventions – as much as group rights. This is not to discount the latter, just to recognise that they can easily be construed in separatist terms. Moreover, all the key freedoms – of association, of religion, of expression, of the right to one’s own language – are individual as well as collective.

3. Support smart diplomacy. In 1991 Apec admitted Taiwan and (then British) Hong Kong along with the PRC by identifying Apec members as economies, not states. If Hong Kong, Macao and ‘’Chinese Taipei’’ (aka Taiwan) can compete in the East Asian Games, why not Tibet and Xinjiang?

The risk of framing the repression of Uyghurs predominantly in group or ethnic terms is that Beijing’s deep-seated fear of separatism is not countered but intensified.

And with that goes the opportunity for a more effective pressure on Beijing, pressure which comprehends where there are red lines, and, equally, where there might not be. It’s not a pathway that holds out the prospect of immediate wins for civil and political freedoms for Uyghurs, but when the wins come, they may endure.

Malcolm McKinnon is a Wellington historian and the author of a number of works on New Zealand history. In recent years he has co-taught courses on human security, human rights and nationalism at Victoria University of Wellington.