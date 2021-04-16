Covid-19: India's Kumbh Mela festival a 'super spreader' event linked to over 1000 positive cases

A religious festival in India has turned into a “super spreader” event with over 1000 new infections linked to the mass gathering over two days.

Kumbh Mela​ – also known as the pitcher festival – is a month-long Hindu festival celebrated four times over 12 years. Since Wednesday, around 650,000 people have congregated on the banks and bathed in the River Ganges near the city of Haridwar.

Following the initial gathering, around 50,000 Covid-19 samples were collected with 1002 people testing positive in Haridwar, the Uttarakhand​ government said according to Al Jazeera.

A senior government official has already called the gathering a “super spreader” event. “There is no space to test hundreds of thousands in a crammed city and the government neither has the facilities nor the manpower,” the unnamed official said.

Haridwar’s chief medical officer SK Jha​ said a Covid-19 testing crew had been removed from the area to avoid a “stampede-like situation”. Jha said they expect cases to rise when the priests and crowds leave the region.

Karma Sonam/AP Devotees take holy dips in the Ganges River during Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism in Haridwar.

Despite the increase in infections linked to the event, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s​ government is reportedly refusing to call off the festival. During Kumbh Mela​, Hindus bathe in the Ganges as they believe it absolves people of their sins and brings salvation from the cycle of life and death.

A member of one of the event’s organising committees Siddharth Chakrapani​ told AFP many believe the Ganga “will save them from this pandemic”.

Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma​ tweeted earlier in the week alongside a photo of the crowds at the event: “What you are seeing is not Kumbh Mela but it’s a Corona atom bomb.”

A nearby hotel has been converted into a Covid-19 isolation centre. All 72 rooms have been filled with over 150 patients, a hotel executive said. A number of other hotels have reportedly been turned into isolation centres.

India has been experiencing a devastating wave of Covid-19 in recent weeks, which is what prompted the New Zealand Government to temporarily ban flights until April 28. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) India reported 200,739 new cases on Thursday and 1038 new deaths.

Karma Sonam/AP Over 1000 new cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the Kumb Mela.

Throughout the pandemic, India has reported the second highest number of cases – 14.07 million – and the fourth highest number of fatalities – 173,123.