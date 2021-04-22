Covid-19: India's hospitals face oxygen and supply shortages amid a deadly pandemic wave

Hospitals in India are scrambling for oxygen, supplies, and beds for Covid-19 patients amid a tidal wave of new infections.

The coronavirus outbreak in India reached new levels on Wednesday (NZ time) with 2023 deaths recorded in a 24-hour period – the highest single-day death toll in the country since the pandemic began.

More than 295,000 new daily infections were reported that same day – also the highest reported in a 24-hour period, health ministry data shows.

A resurgence of the virus in India has spread rapidly and placed an unprecedented amount of strain on India’s hospital system.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 variant in India has two 'escape mutations'

* Covid-19 cost more than all the world’s combined natural disasters this century

* Covid-19: India's capital to lock down amid explosive virus surge

* Huge gatherings at India's Kumbh Mela festival as virus surges



Shahid Jameel, a virologist at Ashoka University in Sonipat, told Nature that the intensity of the new wave of infections in India was startling. “I was expecting fresh waves of infection, but I would not have dreamt that it would be this strong,” he said.

Cases in India have skyrocketed in the past three weeks in particular. World Health Organisation data shows that 295,041 new cases were reported on April 21. In comparison, 43,846 daily cases were reported a month earlier on March 21. The country is also grappling with the emergence of two “escape mutations”.

Dar Yasin/AP A Kashmiri man receives the AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19 at a health centre.

To date, more than 15.6 million cases have been reported in India. Only one country has reported more cases and that’s the US with 31.8m, Johns Hopkins University data shows. More than 182,500 deaths relating to Covid-19 have been reported in India.

India’s capital of New Delhi is currently in a week-long lockdown to help curb surging infection numbers.

On Wednesday (NZ time) Delhi's hospitals reported only having enough oxygen supply for between 8-24 hours. While some private facilities had enough for 4-5 hours, The Guardian reported.

Overnight, many of the hospitals facing an acute oxygen shortage did receive more supply, which is crucial for helping Covid-19 patients on ventilators.

In Nashik, in the Indian state of Maharashtra, 22 people died after an oxygen tank leaked. The state’s health minister Rajesh Tope​ spoke on television in India and was reported saying that the patients who were on ventilators had died.

Aijaz Rahi/AP A worker checks oxygen cylinders before they are delivered to different hospitals at a gas supplier facility in Bengaluru, India.

“The leakage was spotted at the tank supplying oxygen to these patients. The interrupted supply could be linked to the deaths of the patients in the hospital,” media reported him saying.

Meanwhile, local media reporting oxygen cylinders being looted from Damoh Hospital in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Anil Vij, the health minister in the state of Haryana, has ordered oxygen tankers be under police guard amid the shortage. India TV reported him saying that one of their tankers had been “looted” by the Delhi Government, and as a result their tankers would now be guarded.

Dar Yasin/AP A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of Mohammad Faris to test for Covid-19.

Al-Jazeera spoke to the family members of people who had recently died in India, and their stories highlighted the significant issues and pressure on the healthcare system.

Seema Gandotra was sick with the virus but stayed in an ambulance for 10 hours, as it tried unsuccessfully to get her into six different Delhi hospitals. She was finally admitted but by then it was too late, and the 51-year-old died hours later, Al-Jazeera reported.

Dharmendra Kumar told the media organisation that: “If you have corona(virus) or if you don’t, it doesn’t matter. The hospitals have no place for you.” His mother, Kamla Devi, a 71-year-old diabetic, was admitted to a hospital in the capital last week when her blood sugar levels fell.

She returned home, but her levels plummeted again. But this time, there were no beds available at the hospital, and she died before she could be tested for the virus, Al-Jazeera reported.