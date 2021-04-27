Covid-19: 'Havoc' continues in India's capital of New Delhi, but new supplies expected to ease some pressure

Relatives of a Covid-19 victim sit outside the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Covid-19 hospital in New Delhi, India.

India’s worsening coronavirus situation is dire, especially in its densely populated capital of New Delhi.

As the country battles a horrendous wave of new infections each day, its capital’s health system is waning.

Delhi’s hospitals are buckling under the immense strain placed on them as spiralling numbers of people fall ill. Many intensive care units have run out of beds, and more and more stories are emerging of desperate family members trying to find medical care and space in hospitals for their sick relatives, to no avail.

Overseas media have reported people dying on stretchers, or sometimes on the roadside outside of hospitals while waiting to see a doctor.

READ MORE:

* Inside a Delhi hospital in India, oxygen runs fatally short as Covid-19 cases mount

* Covid-19 'swallowing' people in India, overwhelming crematoriums

* Australia suspends direct flights from India

* New Zealand players to remain in IPL for now despite worrying Covid-19 situation



Mohan Sharma's father was one of these people. The 17-year-old watched his father die in a queue outside a northeast Delhi hospital. He told media agency AFP that his father had been gasping for air, crying, and pleading for help. “But I could do nothing,” he said.

According to the BBC, some hospitals haven’t been taking new admissions due to a lack of oxygen supply needed for critical Covid-19 patients on ventilators. The lack of oxygen has led to doctors like Gautam Singh tearfully begging on social media for supplies to help save their patients.

Channi Anand/AP A relative of a person who died of Covid-19 is comforted by another during cremation in Jammu, India.

While reports have also emerged of desperate people looting small oxygen tanks, while large tankers have been placed under police guard in some areas.

The head of the World Health Organisation has described the situation in India as “beyond heartbreaking”.

The country is currently experiencing the world's worst outbreak. For five days in a row, India set records for new daily infections – with more than 350,000 cases reported on Monday (local time).

That number dropped slightly on Tuesday, with more than 323,000 new cases reported. However, it’s possible this decrease is due to low weekend testing rates.

On Tuesday, the health ministry also reported 2771 deaths in a 24-hour period. That’s roughly 115 people dying from the virus each hour.

According to local broadcaster NDTV, the average number of Covid-19 deaths in Delhi in the past week was 304.

Altaf Qadri/AP A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, Sikh place of worship, inside a car in New Delhi, India.

Some reprieve came on Tuesday (local time) with a shipment of medical supplies arriving from the UK. AP reported that 100 much-needed ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators were among the supplies.

Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Tuesday morning, a hospital official told The Indian Express. The official said they were now in a “better situation” when compared to “the last few days” when the hospital in central Delhi had been facing a severe shortage of oxygen.

A lockdown has also been extended in Delhi for another week amid a wave of new cases and deaths. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal​ was reported telling local media that “the havoc of corona(virus) continues and there is no respite. Everyone is in favour of extending the lockdown.”

Altaf Qadri/AP Multiple funeral pyres of those who died from the virus burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India.

Funeral scenes emerging from Delhi also show a heart wrenching tragedy. Mass cremations of coronavirus victims are taking place, with crematoriums in the capital struggling for space.

Officials at one cremation site told NDTV that about 60-70 bodies were being brought in each day, but the facility only had capacity for 22. New cremation sites were being created in anticipation for a higher caseload.

Delhi has been cremating so many bodies that officials have been asked to cut down trees in city parks for funeral pyres, AP reported.

India’s NDTV network has reported that the actual number of deaths from the virus might be much higher than official figures.

According to the media organisation, data shows that 3096 cremations of Covid victims took place across Delhi between April 18 and April 24. But the death toll figure released by the Delhi government across the same period showed 1938 deaths – indicating that 1158 deaths in Delhi may have gone uncounted.