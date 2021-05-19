Covid-19: How teahouses are linked to growing clusters amid an outbreak in Taiwan

Teahouses have been linked to growing Covid-19 clusters amid a new outbreak in Taiwan.

The country, which has long been praised for its Covid-19 response, is now facing a large outbreak in its northern areas, with new daily case numbers rising into the hundreds.

Taiwan has reported more than 700 new domestic infections during the past week, as well as two new Covid-19 related deaths.

Many of the infections reported last week by the Taiwan Centres for Disease Control have been linked to clusters surrounding people who worked at or visited public teahouses in the capitol of Taipei. Teahouses are cafés or bars that serve tea, food and some also offer karaoke singing.

As a result, 172 tea parlours and hostess bars were closed for deep cleans last week after the link was discovered between tea parlours in Taipei's red-light district and a cluster infection in New Taipei, local media Taiwan News reported.

According to the Taiwan CDC, at least 155 cases in the capital have since been linked to hostess teahouses, media have reported.

The small size of some of the tea shops means that the infected staff were interacting with numerous customers in a confined space, potentially increasing the risk of transmitting the disease, Taiwan News reported.

Two of the shops, which two infected women worked at, were in a densely populated area of the capital near the Longshan Temple MRT Station and Xinfu Market, where large numbers of people circulate each day, the newspaper reported.

Another cluster is thought to be linked to an amusement arcade in northeastern Yilan City, CNN reported.

However, many of the domestic cases centred in northern Taiwan are believed to be connected to an earlier outbreak among pilots and a hotel at Taipei’s main international airport, Reuters reported. The exact chain of transmission has not yet been confirmed.

Last week, Taiwan’s Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung​ said the island was in a “critical condition”, according to Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA).

Taiwanese officials imposed new social distancing measures at the weekend as a result of the growing outbreak, and closed some bars, clubs and gyms in the affected areas. Officials also put in place restrictions on indoor gatherings – to just five people – in Taipei and the surrounding New Taipei City.

Taipei and New Taipei City have been placed in Covid-19 alert level 3 until Friday next week.

In Taipei, people are required to wear masks outside, and can be fined between $3000 and $15,000 New Taiwan dollars (NZD $149-$745) if caught without one.

All schools nationwide, including public and private kindergartens, have also been closed until May 28. The measure was taken to reduce the risk of cluster infections, the education ministry said in a statement, which the Taipei Times reported.

On Wednesday, May 19, 275 new confirmed cases were reported, of which, 267 were locally transmitted. Local media reported that 10 people had tested positive at the National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) in Taipei, including one employee.

On Tuesday, May 18, Taiwan’s CDC announced 245 new daily cases, of which 240 were locally transmitted cases. On Tuesday (local time) officials also announced the deaths of two people with Covid-19.

On Monday, 335 new cases were reported – a new daily case record high for the country. Of these, 333 were locally transmitted cases.

New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi​ was reported by local media saying the restrictions in the city may well rise to level 4 due to the outbreak. He urged the public to be understanding if more preventive measures were put in place.

The Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC) on Saturday (local time) said that lockdowns would only be enforced if there were at least 100 new infections per day for 14 consecutive days, Taiwan News reported.

Taiwan, a self-governing island of about 24 million people off China's east coast, has kept Covid-19 largely at bay.

Its success has been attributed to acting early, as well as its tough border rules, which saw it ban almost all non-residents from entering the country last year.