Covid-19: Nationwide restrictions imposed in Taiwan amid growing outbreak

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Taiwan has imposed nationwide restrictions to curb virus spread as the country grapples with a growing outbreak.

Taiwan, which has continually been praised for its strong Covid-19 response, saw a handful of cases emerge in late April, which were linked to an international airport and hotel.

Since then, a number of locally transmitted cases have popped up, with clusters centred particularly in northern areas including the capital of Taipei, and the surrounding New Taipei City region.

More than 1100 new infections have been reported this week alone, as well as three Covid-19 related deaths.

New infections announced on Monday broke daily number records, with 335 cases (of which 333 were locally transmitted) reported in a 24-hour period. Throughout the week, new daily numbers have sat in the mid-late 200s, with 295 cases reported by Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control on Thursday – 286 of these were locally transmitted.

On Thursday, nationwide restrictions were imposed by the Government as the epidemic warning level was raised to alert level 3, which will be in place until at least Friday May 28.

Taiwan has a four-tier alert level system – which appears to have some similarities to New Zealand’s. According to the Government’s epidemic command centre, level 3 is implemented in the event of more than three community cluster infections within a single week, or more than 10 local cases of unknown origin.

Chiang Ying-ying/AP A woman lines up at a rapid coronavirus testing centre after the Covid-19 alert was raised to level 3 in Taipei, Taiwan.

As a result of the restrictions, all residents must wear masks when outdoors. Indoor gatherings are limited to just five people, while outdoor gatherings are restricted to 10. Many business, public venues, and markets are now closed, except for those deemed as essential. Police departments, hospitals, and government buildings are also exempt from closures, Taiwan News reported.

People who fail to follow the level 3 rules can be fined. A fine between $3000 and $15,000 New Taiwan dollars (NZD $149-$745) can be slapped on those caught outside without a mask.

Chiang Ying-ying/AP Medical staff wear protective gear, and guide people at a rapid coronavirus testing centre in Taiwan’s capital of Taipei.

On Wednesday, the country's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung​ said at this stage, a full lockdown was not required.

“At present, medical capacity is sufficient, so please don’t worry,” Al Jazeera reported him saying.

All schools nationwide, including public and private kindergartens, have also been closed until May 28. The measure was taken to reduce the risk of cluster infections, the education ministry said in a statement, which the Taipei Times reported.

Restrictions were imposed in Taipei and New Taipei City – where the vast majority of infections are occurring – at the weekend.

Some growing clusters emerging in the capital have been linked to teahouses – cafés and bars which serve tea, food and some also have karaoke.

Teahouses in the capital's Wanhua District especially have made headlines in Taiwan's local media due the rapid rise in cases linked to them.

Chiang Ying-ying/AP Taiwan is facing a growing outbreak of Covid-19 after managing to keep the virus at bay for many months.

A police officer, who spoke to the South China Morning Post, said the hostess teahouses in Wanhua dated back to when then Taipei mayor Chen Shui-bian​ shut down all licensed brothels in 1997.

“Many [brothels] went underground after the crackdown while others reopened as so-called teahouses,” he said.

“Because a number of these teahouses are a front, most of the hostesses are not willing to take Covid tests for fear of being caught and fined,” the officer was reported saying.

Last week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je ordered the closure of all teahouses or hostess bars as a result of the rising cases linked to the establishments. He also urged staff members or visitors to the teahouses or other illegal entertainment venues to take a Covid-19 test, and said they would not face punishment, South China Morning Post reported.

On Wednesday, police managed to track down 27 foreign women allegedly working as hostesses in the Wanhua District and arranged for them to be tested for Covid-19, the Taipei Times reported.

Chiang Ying-ying/AP Many shops have now closed as the Taiwanese Government imposed level 3 Covid-19 restrictions this week.

The local newspaper also reported that a sex worker advocacy group had called on the public to stop discriminating against workers at teahouses, saying some venues offered much-needed social interactions to older residents.

Taipei Times reported the group saying how older residents found emotional and social support at some venues, and the businesses also helped disadvantaged women, including single mothers, have an income.

Taiwan, a self-governing island of about 24 million people off China's east coast, has kept Covid-19 largely at bay. It has had strict border controls, effective Covid-19 testing, tracing and quarantine measures throughout the pandemic.

According to Taiwan's CDC, there have been 2825 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 15 deaths. The country’s vaccination roll-out is also underway, with moves being made to ramp it up amid the outbreak.