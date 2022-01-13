Woman gets trapped at blind date's house after snap lockdown in Chinese city

A woman has been documenting her unexpected stay at a date's house after a city in China was placed under a partial Covid-19 lockdown. (File photo)

A woman became trapped at blind date's house after a snap Covid-19 lockdown was enforced in a city in China.

The woman, known only as Wang, has been documenting her unexpected and prolonged stay on social media after a snap lockdown left her trapped at her date's house.

Wang has been publishing videos of her stay on Weibo, which have since been shared by local Chinese and international medias.

According to a social media post which the BBC reported, Wang had recently returned to the Chinese city of Zhengzhou ahead of the Lunar New Year, and her parents had arranged a string of blind dates for her to go on.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: China's Tianjin orders re-testing of all 14 million residents after initial screening found 97 cases of Omicron

* Meet the Kovids: These people share the same name as the Covid-19 pandemic

* Covid-19: China reports major drop in virus cases in locked-down Xi'an



“I'm getting quite old, so my parents arranged more than 10 blind dates for me,” she said in the post.

Her fifth date was good at cooking and invited her to his house for a meal, the BBC reported. But then the area her date lives in entered an abrupt lockdown due to rising Covid-19 cases, and she was unable to leave for several days.

Speaking to media on Monday [NZ time], Wang had been stuck at the house for four days and the situation was “not ideal”, the BBC reported.

Wang told Shanghai-based outlet The Paper that “besides the fact that he’s as mute as a wooden mannequin, everything else (about him) is pretty good.”

She told The Paper that his food was mediocre, but he was still willing to cook, which she said was great.

Wang had been sharing videos of her stay and the meals her date was cooking her to social media. Her lockdown situation piqued the interest of many and were published in local media, but the high amount of online attention led her to take the videos down.

"Friends have been calling him and I think this has definitely affected his life, so I have taken them down for now," she said in a video on Wednesday which was reported on by Chinese and international media.

“Thanks everyone for your attention... I hope the outbreak ends soon and that my single sisters also find a relationship soon,” CBS News quoted her saying.

It’s unclear whether Wang is still stuck at her date’s house. More than 100 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the city of Zhengzhou in the past week, with officials enforcing restriction in an attempt to curb virus spread.

On Tuesday, local media reported that kindergartens and schools would move to online learning, and all nonessential public places were being shut temporarily amid the growing outbreaks in the Chinese city.