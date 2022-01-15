What will happen in China in 2022? Here are 12 predictions

Despite calls from the New Zealand government to diversify, exporters are sending a great slice of the pie to China every year.

OPINION: Predictions aren’t easy, especially when it comes to China. But here are 12 predictions from us for 2022.

Will New Zealand’s relations with the People’s Republic of China sour in the 50th year of diplomatic relations, the way Australia’s have?

No. Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has learned to fine-tune New Zealand’s responses to Chinese provocations, so as to go along broadly with its Five Eyes partners without riling the Chinese or creating unrealistic expectations. Both the Chinese and the Americans (who matter) will put up with this. This will be the case so long as New Zealand doesn’t do anything too daring, like speaking out too loudly or protecting a Hong Kong dissident, which it won’t.

Johnson Lai/AP Newly commissioned fighter jets in Taiwan in November. The sabre-rattling from China is likely to continue, but there will be no invasion this year, write Jason Young and Peter Harris.

Will China invade Taiwan, thus leaving New Zealand in the middle between Beijing and Washington?

No. The Chinese military isn’t yet ready to carry out an assault on Taiwan. Sabre-rattling will continue, though. This is mostly about frontline training and preventing Washington from moving too far from earlier agreements on Taiwan. A time to wait for is 2024, when Taiwan’s next presidential election takes place. Incumbent Tsai Ing-wen​ has had her maximum two terms. Beijing finds dealing with the Nationalists (Kuomintang) on Taiwan easier than the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, and will try hard to get a Kuomintang president back in place.

GETTY IMAGES Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea. China is expected to continue controlling a large part of the sea, but will avoid open conflict. (File photo)

Will China avoid open conflict elsewhere?

Yes. Conditions in the South China Sea, a potential flashpoint, will stay largely unchanged, with China controlling a large part of the sea. Freedom of navigation or “defence” exercises by the US Navy, with marginal support from others including New Zealand, will have little effect. India-China relations remain unsteady, but neither side wants another bloody frontier clash. China’s relations with Japan will stay strained, but no more. Elsewhere, China will try and maintain the status quo, and push to legitimise it through international organisations. One exception is Ukraine: if Russia invades, China will give its reluctant support.

Will Xi Jinping strengthen his power at the party congress late this year?

Yes. He’s already lined up himself and his propaganda apparatus, with a recent party plenum endorsing a new version of history that suits him. So far, rumours of opposition to his rule have turned out to be untrue. That said, congresses are always a time for inner-party wrangling. Still, Xi is likely to emerge from the congress with even less overt opposition than before. He may even become party chairman, a post not held by anyone since Mao. In China this won’t make any difference, as one of his current positions, state president, is “chairman” in Chinese.

Li Xueren Xi Jinping is expected to continue strengthening his hold on the Chinese Communist Party, the authors say.

Will the Chinese economy turn inward, negatively affecting external trade?

No. Chinese leaders talk about dual circulation, which means doing what business you can inside China, leaving only the rest to be managed externally. Despite this, China’s external trade has held up remarkably well, even during Covid. So has the rate of economic growth. That may slow this year and next year, but in line with the slowing growth inevitable to an economy of China’s size. The Chinese seem serious about joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership​ (CPTPP) of which New Zealand is a member. If they succeed, which they may well, China’s outward orientation will be reinforced.

But what about new restrictions being imposed on big companies like Ant and Didi, and on private teaching, video gaming for kids and cryptocurrencies? Don’t these tell us China’s economy is altering?

Yes. But they are part of an effort by Xi and the party to control data, including individual data, reduce unaccountable monopolies, and promote greater equity of incomes and lifestyles among ordinary Chinese. The party decided on the latter policy in 2017, but got off to a slow start with it. None of this means that China’s economy is shifting away from international trade and investment, or the private sector, its main engine of growth. The bankruptcy of housing giant Evergrande will leave a big dent in the private sector, but will be resolved.

123RF New Zealand’s trade with China is likely to grow, but not at the rapid rates of past years.

Will New Zealand trade with China continue to grow rapidly?

No. The share of New Zealand exports to China grew to 31 per cent of the total in 2021, and Chinese demand is likely to remain steady in 2022, but New Zealand businesses are now wary of putting too many eggs in one basket. The debate around over-dependency and risk has gained profile, and efforts to balance trade portfolios through new economic agreements such as the UK and EU free trade negotiations are starting to bear fruit. New Zealand will maintain strong trading relations with China, as will most countries, but the rapid growth of previous years has come to an end.

Will China’s relations with America stay as they are?

Yes. They may even improve a little. Joe Biden’s administration has maintained many of Donald Trump’s positions on China. But it is quietly taking steps to steady the relationship on things like climate change and military consultations. Chinese leaders see the US as shifting to a more hostile view of China long-term, but want to restore tolerable relations and prevent any further untoward moves by Washington. These could include, for example, an embargo on high-quality chip exports to China, which would pose a big problem. All this is true until the US presidential elections in 2024, at which point all bets are off.

Getty Images “China’s huffing and puffing about the nuclear subs to be supplied under Aukus may well hide a concern that potentially hostile partnerships like Aukus don’t become the trend,” write Young and Harris. (File photo)

How about China’s relations with Australia? Will they get better?

No. But they won’t get worse either. Chinese-Australian economic relations have been much less affected than the headlines suggest, with only certain sectors like Australian wine exports being really hit. China continues to need things Australia supplies, like iron ore. And China’s huffing and puffing about nuclear subs may well hide a concern that potentially hostile partnerships like Aukus don’t become the trend. All that said, China will go on using trade as a political tool when it sees the need.

What about China’s relations in the South Pacific? Will diplomatic, trade and investment relations intensify, and will the Pacific remain a site of contention?

Yes. China’s investment in the South Pacific, particularly through soft loans and Belt and Road projects, has slowed in recent years. But as in so many parts of the world, China’s long-term commitment to diplomatic and economic relations with South Pacific countries is clear. Expect this to continue steadily and to take off again after the resumption of travel. Issues around strategic intent, siting potential military bases, and debt diplomacy will continue to vex commentators but are unlikely to shift dramatically in 2022.

Supplied Jason Young, director of Victoria University of Wellington-led NZ Contemporary China Research Centre.

Will mass outflows of Chinese students and tourists resume in New Zealand?

No. China won’t open up until Omicron, and any likely fast-transmitted successor, die down. That won’t happen this year. Depending on New Zealand’s policy towards foreign tourists, some Chinese tourists will start coming back, but from places like Taiwan and Singapore rather than the PRC. As for students, the door won’t be closed for too long. But over time, more Chinese students will be drawn to China-based campuses of foreign universities, and to China’s own increasingly high-quality tertiary education sector.

Will China continue to violate civil and political rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong?

Yes. The new party secretary in Xinjiang, Ma Xingrui​, probably won’t be any worse than his egregious predecessor Chen Quanguo​. He’ll play the same anti-terrorist tunes, while trying to control news of the continuing repression of Muslims. In Hong Kong, civil and political freedoms are a thing of the past. There will be a change of leadership from Carrie Lam, the hapless chief executive, to another pro-party figurehead. But there’ll be no change of policy. Indeed, the clampdown is likely to intensify as, having stifled free media, party apparatchiks focus on lawyers, scholars and teachers.

Jason Young is director of the New Zealand Contemporary China Research Centre, where Peter Harris is a senior fellow.