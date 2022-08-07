US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan ' poking the bear', former PM John Key says

The former Prime Minister says Nancy Pelosi is “poking the bear” that is China.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key says the visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “reckless”, and “poking the bear”.

“In my opinion it was reckless, if you want to be kind. It was provocative, and it was actually dangerous,” Key said on TVNZ’s Q&A programme.

He thought it was “extremely unlikely” China would invade Taiwan in the short term, however. China believed it had territorial authority over Taiwan, but was happy to live with different systems, Key said.

Pelosi made the visit despite strong opposition from China, which warned it would take firm and powerful measures if the trip went ahead. US President Joe Biden’s administration was also not openly supportive of the Speaker’s trip.

“Everyone knows that the third most important elected official in the United States turns up in Taiwanese territory, that is poking the bear. And the question is, for what benefit?”

“You have to say, ‘well why is Nancy Pelosi doing that, and why is she doing that at the end of her political career’? And the answer is because she wants to make a personal stand. I understand that, but at what cost when that’s already putting enormous tension, and increased tension, on the Taiwan Strait,” Key said.

“Personally, I think it’s self-serving, what she did,” Key said.

Yukie Nishizawa/Getty Images Former prime minister Sir John Key with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing in October 2019.

China responded to the visit with military exercises off Taiwan, and since the visit, has declared it was stopping all dialogue with the US on major issues.

Key put some of the blame for a deteriorating relationship between China and the western democracies on former US President Donald Trump.

“I think what really changed was Donald Trump. I think at some point he changed the global narrative, believe it or not, on China. And really for his own domestic reasons,” Key told Q+A.

“I think there was a point actually a few years ago when the Chinese leadership just said, ‘look enough’s enough’.”

Uncredited/AP US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen during a meeting in Taipei in the past week.

Key was reluctant to say whether he thought Xi was “authoritarian”.

“It’s not for me really to be the great judge... I personally like him. I think there are strengths and weaknesses in every leader, in everything that they do,” Key said.

AP In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, a projectile is launched from an unspecified location in China in recent days. China says it had conducted "precision missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait.

In his personal relationship with Xi, Key had found him to be “extremely trustworthy, very open, and consistent; treated the relationship with mutual respect”.

Key noted Xi had “made himself the head of the military, the head of the party, the head of the government”, and said that was “obviously an enormous amount of power in a country the size of China”.

It could be argued that this was the most efficient way of doing things, Key said. While there could be worries if there was too much power, China did have some checks and balances on the president.