Chinese fighter jet performed 'unnecessarily aggressive manoeuvre' near US spy plane

The US is accusing the Chinese military of an “unnecessarily aggressive manoeuvre” after one of its fighter jets flew directly across the flightpath of an American spy plane.

The incident, which occurred last week, involved a Chinese J-16 fighter and an American RC-135 Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft.

Crew aboard the flight deck of the US plane captured video of the close fly-past.

It took place in international airspace over the South China Sea.

The Chinese jet “flew directly in front of and within 400 feet [121 metres] of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the US aircraft to fly through its wake turbulence,” the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

The spy jet was conducting “safe and routine operations”, the US military said.

A Chinese J-16 fighter flies close to the American RC-135 aircraft flying in international airspace over the South China Sea.

An “alarming increase in the number of risky aerial intercepts and confrontations at sea” by Chinese aircraft and ships had the potential “to create an unsafe incident or miscalculation,” a US military official told the Guardian.

“We don’t believe it’s done by pilots operating independently. We believe it’s part of a wider pattern.”

A senior US defence staffer said the incident was being addressed “through appropriate, established diplomatic and military channels”.

The US said the Chinese fighter pilot carried out an “unnecessarily aggressive manoeuvre”.

“The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate – safely and responsibly – wherever international law allows, and the US Indo-Pacific Joint Force will continue to fly in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law,” said a statement from US Indo-Pacific Command.

Only three months ago the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had crossed from Alaska to the US east coast, sparking a crisis in bilateral relations.