Landslide at Myanmar jade mine kills at least 113 people

In this image made from video, people gather near the bodies of victims of a landslide near a jade mining area in Hpakant, Kachine state, northern Myanmar.

A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar killed at least 113 people Thursday, rescue workers said.

The Ministry of Information cited the local fire service when giving the death toll at the site of the landslide in Hpakant in Kachin state.

At least another five people have been injured in Thursday's accident, said Khin Maung Win, chairman of Thingaha rescue group working at the site

The area is 950 kilometres north of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, and is the centre of the world's biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry.

The website of 7Day News Journal reported earlier that 200 people were unaccounted for.

Other details of the accident were not immediately available.

Accidents at such mining sites causing multiple casualties are not rare.

The victims are normally freelance miners who settle near giant mounds of discarded earth that has been mined in bulk by heavy machinery.

The freelance miners who scavenge for bits of jade usually work and live at the base of the mounds of earth, which become particularly unstable during the rainy season.