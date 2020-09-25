Vietnamese police to investigate condom recycling factory

Vietnamese police said they will investigate a factory that was found recycling about 320,000 used condoms for resale, local media reported Thursday.

Following a tip from a local resident, Binh Duong provincial market inspectors over the weekend raided a factory near Ho Chi Minh City where they found used condoms being repacked for sale at the market, the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

A market inspector said the owner of the factory, a 34-year-old woman, confessed that they bought the used condoms from a man in the province.

The condoms were washed, reshaped using wooden dildos and then packed into plastic packages, the newspaper said.

The arrested woman said she was paid .25 cents per kilogram for the condoms.

It said police announced they will investigate and track down others involved in the operation.

The newspaper quoted a health official as saying the recycled condoms posed an extreme health risk to users.