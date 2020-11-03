Typhoon Goni: At least 20 dead, 13,000 homes damaged as year's most powerful storm hits the Philippines

At least 20 people were killed as Typhoon Goni lashed the Philippines over the weekend, and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away in the eastern island province that was first hit by the ferocious storm.

Goni blasted into Catanduanes province at dawn Sunday as a super typhoon with sustained winds of 225 kilometres per hour and gusts of 280 kph. But it weakened considerably after making landfall and shifted direction to spare the capital, Manila, before blowing out into the South China Sea.

The Office of Civil Defense said at least 20 people were killed in Catanduanes and nearby Albay province.

AP The remains of a truck is submerged in mudflow from Mayon Volcano triggered by heavy rains from Typhoon Goni in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, central Philippines.

Catanduanes, an island province of more than 260,000 people that is often lashed by Pacific storms, was isolated after losing power and communications due to Goni and another typhoon that had hit a week earlier. But officials there managed to connect to the outside world on Monday after disaster-response authorities flew to the devastated island with satellite phones.

Aaron Favila/AP A woman walks past a car that was swept by floodwaters caused by Typhoon Goni in Batangas city, Batangas province, south of Manila, Philippines.

Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua and other officials said the typhoon whipped up 5-metre storm surges and damaged or swept away about 13,000 houses. Many residents fled to safety from their homes as the typhoon approached.

More than 66,000 other houses and huts were damaged elsewhere in the region, officials said.

John Michael Magdasoc/AP A man looks at boulders and mudflows from Mayon Volcano after it was washed down due to heavy rains.

Cua described the onslaught as “severe” and reported that some coastal areas were swamped by frightening storm surges.

About 80 per cent of the electricity posts on the island were toppled and roads linking the province’s 11 towns remained impassable, Cua said.

John Michael Magdasoc/AP Residents try to save what's left of their belongings in the town of Guinobatan.

An army general on the island appealed for more troops to help distribute food packs and water to residents. He added that the army camp was destroyed by the typhoon and soldiers have camped out at the airport, which remained open.

An air force cargo plane was to deliver food packs, drinking water, blankets and other relief goods to the province.

John Michael Magdasoc/AP Residents watch as a backhoe clears boulders and mudflows from Mayon Volcano.

The typhoon also devastated the nearby province of Albay, where heavy rains washed down boulders and mudflows from Mayon Volcano, engulfing about 150 houses in a single community in the town of Guinobatan, Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara said.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte led an aerial inspection of the typhoon-hit region and briefly visited Guinobatan on his way to Manila on Monday from his southern hometown, officials said.

Aaron Favila/AP Residents try to save belongings after floodwaters caused by Typhoon Goni rose inside their village in Batangas city, Batangas province, south of Manila, Philippines.

The 75-year-old leader has been criticised for his absences from public view during the coronavirus pandemic and recent storms, but aides say he's working even when away from the public.

Goni, one of the most powerful typhoons in the world this year, evoked memories of Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines in November 2013.

Uncredited/AP In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers carry the body of a man who drowned during floods brought about by Typhoon Goni in Camarines Sur province, eastern Philippines.

The Philippines is hit by about 20 typhoons and storms each year. It’s also located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.