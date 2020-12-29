British concern growing over Hong Kong 12 put on 'secret trial' in China

Dominic Raab, the British Foreign Secretary, has condemned a "secret" trial of Hong Kong residents accused of trying to flee amid a crackdown on dissent.

Ten defendants were scheduled to go on trial by video link yesterday in Shenzhen, just across the border in mainland China.

They were accused of being part of a group of 12 people arrested after allegedly attempting to illegally cross by boat into Taiwan in August.

Peter Summers/Getty Images Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, has condemned the "secret" trial of Hong Kong residents.

Two face additional charges of organising the attempt to flee Hong Kong. Two minors also said to be aboard will be dealt with separately.

"We are deeply concerned that members of the Shenzhen 12 were tried in secret today, having been given just three days' notice of their trial," Mr Raab said.

READ MORE:

* China hints it could prevent Hong Kongers moving to UK

* Hong Kong police make more arrests over flags advocating independence under new security law

* 'Rights and freedoms are not absolute': Hong Kong leader warns protesters

* Britain's Hong Kong official missing in China was nabbed on train, says family



"Diplomats from Britain and other countries tried to attend the court proceedings but were denied entry."

He said the defendants had no access to "lawyers of their choosing", adding: "We expect China to uphold the rule of law and conduct trials in a fair and transparent manner consistent with the basic requirements of international human rights law."

The Yantian District People's Court in Shenzhen confirmed on its website it had heard the case of the 10 defendants and said a verdict would be given soon.

The pro-democracy activists were arrested in August after the Chinese coastguard intercepted a speedboat apparently heading for Taiwan.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Since protests began in Hong Kong last year, dozens of protesters have sought sanctuary in Taiwan (file photo).

It came two months after Beijing imposed a harsh national security law on Hong Kong in response to last year's mass protests against Communist Party rule. Some of the group had reportedly been facing prosecution in Hong Kong.

Ahead of the Shenzhen trial, the US embassy in Beijing called on China to release all 12, saying "their so-called 'crime' was to flee tyranny".

"Communist China will stop at nothing to prevent its people from seeking freedom elsewhere," an embassy statement said.

But Zhao Lijian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, called the US comments "fact-distorting".

"China is a country under the rule of law, where laws must be followed and lawbreakers must be brought to justice," he said. "We urge the US side to... immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs and judicial sovereignty under the pretext of Hong Kong-related issues."

Since protests began in Hong Kong last year, dozens of protesters have sought sanctuary in Taiwan, a democratic island that has no formal ties with China's authoritarian government.

Some have also fled further afield. Nathan Law, one of Hong Kong's most prominent young democracy activists, sought asylum in Britain earlier this year, citing Beijing's new security law.