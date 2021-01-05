Bereaved siblings in India lived for a decade locked in tiny room

The family of the trio, who locked themselves inside a single room after the death of their mother, believe they had been exposed to "black magic".

Two brothers and a sister who locked themselves inside a single room for a decade after the death of their mother are slowly readjusting to normal life.

The siblings, aged 34, 39 and 42, were brought out of the room in the city of Rajkot, India, after an appeal from their elderly father, who said he had lost hope of them ever emerging.

The room had no natural sunlight, the floor was being used as a lavatory and there were piles of rubbish.

Volunteers from the Saathi Seva Group NGO, which normally works with the homeless community, broke down the door of the room on December 28.

READ MORE:

* No breakthrough in India's talks with protesting farmers, blockades continue

* Protesting farmers, Indian government fail to resolve deadlock

* Baby mis-steps: Boycotts and breaches bring Indian cricket tour to fever pitch



The siblings' father, Navin Mehta, 85, said he brought food every day but was too scared to enter as he believed he would be exposed to black magic.

Ambrish, 42, the elder brother, was "skeletal" and unable to stand after sitting cross-legged for weeks, while Bhavesh, 34, had memory loss.

Yagnik Nanera/Unsplash The siblings, aged 34, 39 and 42, were brought out of the windowless room in the city of Rajkot, India, after an appeal from their elderly father (file photo).

Their sister, Meghna, 39, was the only one clothed and said she had been cooking for her brothers using the supplies left at the house by Mr Mehta.

"They may be like what their father says [that they are mentally ill], but they need treatment urgently," said Jalpa Patel, the leader of the Saathi Seva team.

Mr Mehta said his children were well-educated and had degrees in economics, law, and psychology but his wife's death "affected them deeply". He added that "some relatives did black magic on them".

The trio were taken for psychological assessment at a government hospital.

Meghna and Bhavesh are responding well, but Ambrish is still to speak a word, the Saathi Seva volunteers said.