Alibaba founder Jack Ma vanishes from public life after criticising China's regulatory systems and banking sector
Billionaire Chinese tech entrepreneur Jack Ma has vanished from public life after being rebuked by regulators in the Communist country.
The high-profile executive has not been seen in public since Chinese officials forced the cancellation of his finance firm Ant Group's blockbuster float in November. The US$35 billion (NZ$48 billion) listing would have been the largest in history.
Ma dropped out of the final episode of the television show Africa's Business Heroes in which he was due to be a judge. Photographs of him have also been removed from the show's website.
An Alibaba spokesman reportedly said that Ma's absence from the show was because of a scheduling conflict.
Ma's last public appearance was when he made a speech in October in which he criticised China's regulatory system and attacked banks for operating under a “pawnshop mentality”.
The outburst reportedly led to authorities increasing their scrutiny of his business empire.
An Alibaba spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. Shares in the company closed down 2.1 per cent in Hong Kong and were 3 per cent lower in New York.
The Telegraph