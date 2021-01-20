Massive 134-car car pileup on Japan highway kills one, injures 17

One person has been killed and at least 17 injured in a massive pileup of at least 134 vehicles in blizzard conditions on a highway in northern Japan, officials say.

About 200 people were stranded in the pileup, which forced the closure of the Tohoku Expressway in Miyagi prefecture on Tuesday (local time), the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Yusuke Ogata/AP The pile-up occurred over a one kilometre stretch of road.

Public broadcaster NHK said highway authorities finished cleaning up the debris after about eight hours.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said a truck rammed into a passenger car, triggering the pileup over a one kilometre stretch of the highway. One person was killed, he said.

The disaster agency later said 17 others were injured, including two seriously.

Yusuke Ogata/AP Cars stuck on the snowy Tohoku Expressway in Osaki city, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan after the accident.

Traffic authorities had imposed a 50kmh speed limit at the time of the accident because of low visibility due to the snow storm, Kato said.

Parts of northern Japan have been struck by heavy snow in recent weeks.