Nightmare in Myanmar: Expats' fears of blood on the street and people disappearing

People are being snatched at night and terrorised by the military as a coup and civil unrest in Myanmar rages. Expats in New Zealand are worried things are getting worse. George Heagney reports.

Myanmar expatriates in New Zealand are frightened for the lives of their families at home as civil unrest worsens in the face of a military coup.

On February 1 the Myanmar military staged a coup against the democratically-elected government, deposing Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy [NLD] party and detaining Suu Kyi.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Myanmar expatriates living in Palmerston North NL Mone, left, and Abdul Sharif are worried about people in their home country being hurt during the military coup and civil unrest.

Thousands of people have marched in protest since, but the military has started cracking down with increasing force.

READ MORE:

* More violence in Myanmar as US, Britain target military junta's finances

* Martial law imposed in Myanmar city as anti-coup protest deaths rise

* Myanmar security forces open fire on protesters, at least seven dead



The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners reported 3000 people had been arrested, charged or sentenced in relation to the coup and 320 people had been killed.

It is a concern to Myanmar expatriates in New Zealand, who are scared for the lives of their families and their people.

NL Mone​ came to New Zealand from Yangon to study in 2006 and now lives in Palmerston North. The rest of her family live in Myanmar.

She says the situation in her homeland is worrying and people are frightened.

Getty Images Protesters block a road in Yangon.

“It's getting worse. More people are getting hurt and killed.”

In the age of social media, people hope the images of the protests will be beamed around the world and international pressure will force the military to stop.

She was a teenager during Myanmar’s 1988 uprising and has “cruel memories” of people being tortured, killed and disappearing, and children being taken by the military. She believes the same is happening now.

“There were protests, shooting and the streets were full of blood.”

She couldn’t get through to her family when Myanmar’s internet was cut off, but has talked to them every night since it was restored.

Her family have an emergency pack ready to go if they need and have put sandbags up at their house as protection in case of a random military attack.

“The military, they won't go anywhere. They will stay there and try to gain power as they did in 1988. That time they won, this time people have learnt, so they won't give up this time.

“There could be a lot more disasters waiting and everybody knows that.”

SUPPLIED Rowan Hamill-McMahon, left, and Hannah Cunneen have just arrived in New Zealand from Myanmar and witnessed the coup unfold.

Couple Hannah Cunneen and Rowan Hamill-McMahon worked in Myanmar until Covid-19 hit last year.

Cunneen, 33, is from Ashburton and was working on international development consultancy, while Hamill-McMahon, 31, is from Plymouth in England and had been working on education policy.

They returned to Yangon in January, three days before the coup happened.

After a couple of days in quarantine in a Yangon hotel, Cunneen woke to find the internet cut off and police in the streets.

Information slowly came through and they discovered what was happening.

“As we left the hotel we were a bit on edge not having a good sense of how dangerous the situation was,” Hamill-McMahon says.

The protests got bigger and, by the time they were out of quarantine, the conflict had become violent.

They were told not to go outside as the streets filled with protesters.

SUPPLIED The streets of Myanmar have drastically changed following the military coup and civil unrest.

Every day Hamill-McMahon saw people being hurt and trying to protect themselves.

Nighttime was the worst.

The police were firing on houses and using flash grenades, so people couldn't sleep, and it was hard to see outcome beyond further bloodshed.

“It feels like the military has the strength to gut out and kill as many people as it needs to kill to maintain some veneer of power and control.”

Cunneen says the psychological warfare is taking its toll.

“It is unbelievable. People are so petrified. They feel the worst is yet to come.”

She believes the resilient Myanmar people will keep fighting. Because people are on the streets protesting, no-one is working.

“It’s from very senior government workers right down to factory workers who make Adidas shoes. Absolutely nothing is running. No-one is working in banks, no-one is working in the government sector.”

She and Hamill-McMahon, who are now back in Auckland, in a managed isolation hotel, hoped Kiwis would give funds to support those who weren’t working, so they could continue fighting against the coup.

AP An anti-coup protester flashes the three-finger sign of defiance as he walks past burning tyres in Yangon.

People can donate online at isupportmyanmar.com/ and Cunneen has started a Givealittle page called Three fingers for freedom – support Myanmar.

Saturday is Armed Forces Day in Myanmar, which commemorates the army's resistance to Japanese occupation in 1945 and there are concerns of further violence breaking out.

“The military are shocked by the public's response to not sit down and accept their takeover and may look to meet that with even further force [today],” Cunneen says.

The couple had planned to move to the United Kingdom and felt guilty for leaving in Myanmar’s time of need.

Palmerston North man Abdul Sharif is from Yangon but has been living in New Zealand for 25 years.

At the time of the 1988 uprising he was 14 and remembers running from gunfire. He fled to Thailand and later came to New Zealand as a refugee.

He has family in Yangon and some have been involved in the protest movement. People from his community have been killed.

“Things there are really brutal. There has been killings.”

At times it has been hard for him to contact his family, but now he speaks with them once a week.

Loved ones in Myanmar are horrified about the military tactics to quell protests.

He says the military are arresting people for no reason, releasing prisoners to commit violence, poisoning water and burning villages.

“The military are looking for NLD members. They're trying to chop from the root of the NLD.”

AP Protesters on motorcycles carry flags during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay.

He believes there will be a civil war because the people won't take the military’s mistreatment.

“I think it's going to get worse. Today's generation, they won't give up because now they look at countries all over the world ... they just want to be compared to Singapore, to Malaysia, to other Asian countries.”

It isn’t a time to worry about religion or ethnic differences, human rights are paramount, he says.

He asks people in New Zealand to support Myanmar.