Dozens dead in Indonesia, Timor-Leste after flooding, landslides

Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads, and a lack of heavy equipment, after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in Timor-Leste.

At least 73 people died and dozens are missing in Indonesia, with 27 deaths reported in the fledgling democracy Timor-Leste.

Uncredited/AP Soldiers and police officers assist residents to cross a flooded road in Malaka Tengah, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia on Monday (local time).

The tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.

Mud tumbled down from surrounding hills onto dozens of homes in Lamenele village shortly after midnight Sunday on Adonara island in East Nusa Tenggara province in Indonesia. Rescuers recovered 38 bodies and at least five people were injured, said Lenny Ola, who heads the local disaster agency.

Ricko Wawo/AP Rescuers search for victims at a village hit by a landslide in Ile Ape Timur on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on Monday (local time).

Flash floods killed at least 33 people elsewhere and at least 70 are missing in the province, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Severe flooding also has been reported in Bima, a town in the neighbouring province of West Nusa Tenggara, killing two people and submerging nearly 10,000 houses.

Relief efforts have been hampered by power outages, blocked roads covered in thick mud and debris, as well as the remoteness of the area on an island that can only be reached by sea which is now surrounded by high waves, said the agency’s spokesperson, Raditya Jati.

Ricko Wawo/AP Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have left dozens of people dead or missing while displacing thousands, the country's disaster relief agency.

Photos released by the agency showed rescuers taking residents to shelters.

The bodies of three people were recovered after being swept away by floods in Oyang Barang village, where 40 houses were also destroyed, Ola said. Hundreds of people fled their submerged homes, some of which were swept away by the floodwaters.

In another village, Waiburak, three people were killed and seven missing after overnight rains caused rivers to burst their banks, sending muddy water into large areas of East Flores district, Ola said. Four injured people were being treated at a local health clinic.

Ricko Wawo/AP People walk amid debris at a village affected by flood in Ile Ape, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia.

The rains also caused solidified lava to tumble down the slopes of Ili Lewotolok volcano and hit several villages. That disaster on Lembata island killed at least 14, while at least 42 others were still buried under tons of the solid lava, said Lembata district chief Eliaser Yentji Sunur. The lava was left after the volcano erupted in November.

Hundreds of people were still involved in the rescue efforts on Monday. Ten districts and the provincial capital of Kupang were affected by flash floods and a landslide that damaged five bridges and several public facilities in East Nusa Tenggara province, Jati said.

Uncredited/AP In this image made from video, Indonesian soldiers use a tractor to help residents to cross a flooded road in Malaka Tengah, East Nusa Tenggara province.

He said more than 950 houses were damaged, including dozens that were flattened or swept away by floods and mud, forcing 2655 people to flee to government shelters.

President Joko Widodo said he ordered his Cabinet ministers and the chiefs of the military, police and disaster agency to carry out emergency response measures as quickly as possible.

Kandhi Barnez/AP A man inspects buildings damaged by a flood in Dili, East Timor.

“I can feel the grief of our brothers and sisters there caused by these disasters,” Widodo said in a televised address, offering deep condolences to the victims.

Humanitarian and health crises in Timor-Leste

In East Timor, 13 people were killed in the capital, Dili, and at least 14 bodies were recovered elsewhere in the tiny nation as rains caused landslides and dams to overflow.

“We are still searching for the areas impacted by the natural disasters” and the toll could rise, said Joaquim José Gusmão dos Reis Martins, the nation's secretary of state for civil protection.

Kandhi Barnez/AP People wade through flood waters in Dili, the capital of Timor-Leste, which was worst-affected by the flash floods.

Timor-Leste President Francisco Guterres Lu Olo offered his condolences to the victims and asked government officials to coordinate the response.

At least eight people were reportedly still missing and about 8000 displaced people were evacuated to temporary shelters run by the country’s Red Cross, said government spokesperson Fidelis Leite Magalhaes. He urged shops and markets to immediately reopen and people to return to their normal activities.

Kandhi Barnez/AP A heavy machinery clears up mud from a neighbourhood following a flood in Dili, East Timor, on Monday.

The flooding hit while Dili was in an extended Covid-19 lockdown, which has created concerns for the spread of the virus amid the forced evacuations, as people leave their homes and crowd into evacuation centres.

United Nations development officers in the country say there are both health and humanitarian concerns created by the floods, displacement, damaged infrastructure, accumulation of waste in the flooded stream, and the possibility for the spread of Covid-19.

Rofinus Monteiro/AP A dog sits amid the wreckage of buildings damaged by flooding on Adonara Island, East Flores, Indonesia.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja has produced high waves, strong winds and heavy rains for the past three days and its effects are expected to last until Friday, said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency.

She warned the cyclone could trigger waves up to 4 metres on Sumba, Flores and Rote islands in East Nusa Tenggara province and up to 6 metres in the southern part of the province and in the Banda Sea and Indian Ocean.

Uncredited/AP Residents wait for help to cross a flooded road in Malaka Tengah, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia.

Authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas, Jati said.

Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

Ricko Wawo/AP Flood survivors receive medical treatment at a hospital on Lembata Island, in Indonesia, on Sunday.

In January this year, 40 people died when flash floods hit the town of Sumedang on Java.

And last September, at least 11 people were killed in landslides on Borneo while a few months earlier dozens died in Sulawesi.

The country's disaster agency has estimated that nearly half of the country's population - some 125 million people - live in parts of the country at risk of landslides.

Ricko Wawo/AP People inspect the damage at a village affected by flood in Ile Ape, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia.

Timor-Leste has experienced similar flash flooding in recent years, with one of the streams affected by this latest flood breaching its banks just last month.

Environmentalists say deforestation is partially to blame for the landslides seen in Indonesia and Timor-Leste.

Australian forecasters have warned residents in Western Australia state’s far north that the tropical cyclone was intensifying and moving toward them.

Kandhi Barnez/AP The flooding hit while Dili was in an extended Covid-19 lockdown, which has created concerns for the spread of the virus amid the forced evacuations.

Seroja, or lotus flower, formed early Monday morning in Indonesian waters and was moving southwest, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said. It's not expected to affect Australian communities for the next 48 hours, but residents were urged to monitor forecasts.

Raimundos Oki and Stuff reporters contributed to this report.