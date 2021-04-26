Covid-19: US, Britain pledge medical aid for India as coronavirus surge 'swallows people'

The US is pledging immediate medical aid to India to help combat its surge in coronavirus cases, which is said to be “swallowing people”.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone Sunday with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, and expressed sympathy and support.

Channi Anand/AP A relative of a person who died of Covid-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India.

According to the White House statement, the US is “working around the clock” to immediately deploy to India drug treatments, rapid diagnostic Covid-19 testing kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment and will seek to provide oxygen supplies as well.

The White House says it had identified sources of raw material urgently needed for India’s manufacture of the Covishield vaccine and will make that available.

The US also intends to pay for an expansion of manufacturing capability for BioE, the vaccine manufacturer in India, so it can ramp up and produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.

A team of US public health advisers from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and USAID will also be sent to assist Indian officials.

Mukhtar Khan/AP India’s crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors.

Britain says it is sending 600 pieces of medical equipment including ventilators to India to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Sunday the first of nine plane-loads of kit would arrive in New Delhi on Thursday.

The move follows discussion with the Indian government. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had been due to visit India this week before the worsening situation there forced him to cancel, said Britain stands “side by side with India as a friend and partner” and would do whatever it could to support India through the crisis.

The assistance package includes 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators from surplus UK stocks.