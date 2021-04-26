Indonesia says 53 crew of lost sub are dead, wreckage found

Indonesia’s military on Sunday (NZT Monday) officially said all 53 crew members from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week are dead, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor.

The grim announcement comes a day after Indonesia said the submarine was considered sunk, not merely missing, but did not explicitly say whether the crew was dead. Officials previously said the KRI Nanggala 402's oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday, three days after the vessel went missing off the resort island of Bali.

Achmad Ibrahim/AP An Indonesian navy patrol ship sails to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, off Banyuwangi, Indonesia.

“We received underwater pictures that are confirmed as parts of the submarine, including its rear vertical rudder, anchors, outer pressure body, embossed dive rudder and other ship parts,” military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters in Bali on Sunday.

“With this authentic evidence, we can declare that KRI Nanggala 402 has sunk and all the crew members are dead,” Tjahjanto said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: US, Britain pledge medical aid for India as coronavirus surge 'swallows people'

* Fire in Baghdad hospital Covid-19 ward kills over 80 people

* Search for Indonesia submarine focuses on oil slick off Bali



An underwater robot equipped with cameras documented the lost submarine lying in at least three pieces on the ocean floor at a depth of 838 metres, said Admiral Yudo Margono, the navy’s chief of staff.

That’s much deeper than the submarine's collapse depth of 200 metres, at which point water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand, according to earlier navy statements.

Indonesian Navy/AP This underwater photo released by Indonesian Navy shows parts of submarine KRI Nanggala that sank in Indonesia.

The cause of the submarine’s sinking remains uncertain. The navy previously said an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to execute emergency procedures to resurface.

Margono said emergency survival suits that are normally kept in boxes were found floating underwater, apparently indicating the crew may have tried to put them on during the emergency.

Indonesian Navy/AP The cause of the submarine’s sinking remains uncertain.

The navy plans to eventually lift the wreckage and recover the dead, although the depth of the water poses a significant challenge, he said.

The wreckage is located 1500 metres to the south of the site where the submarine last dove off Bali's northern coast, Margono said. Photos of the debris were presented at the press conference.

The underwater robot deployed by Singaporean vessel MV Swift Rescue provided the images, while the Indonesian vessel KRI Rigel had scanned the area where the submarine was believed to have sunk using multi beam sonar and a magnetometer, Tjahjanto said.

Trisnadi/AP Interfaith activists hold flowers during a prayer for the crew of Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo delivered his condolences in a televised address on Sunday.

“All Indonesians convey deep sorrow for this tragedy, especially to all of the families of the submarine's crew. They are the best sons of the nation, patriots guarding the sovereignty of the country,” Widodo said.

Indonesian Navy/AP Indonesia's military on Sunday officially admitted there was no hope of finding survivors from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week with 53 crew members aboard.

An American reconnaissance plane, a P-8 Poseidon, landed on Saturday and had been set to join the search, along with 20 Indonesian ships, a sonar-equipped Australian warship and four Indonesian aircraft.

The German-built diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 had been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and was carrying 49 crew members and three gunners as well as its commander, the Indonesian Defence Ministry said.

Achmad Ibrahim/AP Members of Indonesian navy hold a morning briefing on their ship before the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, off Banyuwangi, Indonesia.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, has faced growing challenges to its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese vessels near the Natuna islands.