Authorities in China rush to keep herd of elephants out of city

A herd of 15 wild elephants that walked 500km from a nature reserve in China's mountain southwest were approaching the major city of Kunming on Wednesday (local time) as authorities rushed to try to keep them out of populated areas.

Chinese wildlife authorities say they don't know why the herd left a nature reserve last year near the city of Pu'er, a region known for tea cultivation.

The group was 16 animals, but the government says two returned home and a baby was born during the walk.

Authorities have blocked traffic on roads while the elephants crossed and were setting up barriers and using food as bait to try to keep them away from Kunming and other populated areas.

On Wednesday, the herd was in Yuxi, about 20km from Kunming, a city of 7 million people, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

It said images taken by drones used to track the herd show six female and three male adults, three juveniles and three calves.

Hu Chao/AP The herd has travelled 500km.

Chen Mingyong, an Asian elephant expert cited by Xinhua, said the incident was the longest-distance migration of wild elephants recorded in China.

Chen said it was possible their leader “lacks experience and led the whole group astray”.

A task force of 360 people with 76 cars and nine drones was tracking the elephants, Xinhua said.

Hu Chao/AP Images from drones show there are six female and three male adults, three juveniles and three calves in the herd.

Last week, the elephants walked wandered the streets of the town of Eshan for six hours after residents were warned to stay indoors, according to Xinhua.

Damage done by the elephants to farmland is estimated at 6.8 million yuan (about NZ$1.5 million), according to Xinhua.