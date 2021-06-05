Covid-19: India's highly infectious Delta variant linked to hundreds of deaths from 'black fungus' infection

The ‘black fungus’ killing hundreds across India could be related to the country’s highly infectious coronavirus variant, rather than overuse of steroids, Indian specialists believe.

It is thought that the new strain, known as “Delta” or B.1.617, is causing unprecedented damage to the pancreas of otherwise healthy people, triggering sudden onset diabetes and soaring blood glucose levels.

This allows the deadly flesh eating fungus to thrive. The warnings from Indian doctors come amid growing concerns about the spread of the variant in the UK, where Delta is now dominant.

On Thursday (local time), a Public Health England report suggested the strain is more likely to lead to hospitalisations than the Alpha variant first detected in Kent last autumn.

Over the last week, the Telegraph visited ten hospitals across the western Indian state of Maharashtra, where doctors are treating thousands of patients struck down by the devastating “black fungus”.

Called mucormycosis, the condition is a fast-moving, aggressive infection that attacks a person’s sinuses, lungs and brain and is deadly if not treated.

In the Seven Star Hospital in the western city of Nagpur, ward after ward is filled to the brim with patients who had recovered from Covid-19 yet – despite being previously healthy – were hit by surging blood glucose levels and mucormycosis symptoms.

Vikram Trivedi is one of those patients. A self-proclaimed fitness fanatic, he now needs help from three nurses just to make it down the crowded hospital corridor.

His six-foot-six frame barely fits in his hospital bed. In enormous pain, the 38-year-old lawyer from the western Indian city of Nagpur is helped to his feet – a bandage covers his left eye, his right eyelid stoops open slightly and a fresh blemish of spittle turns white on his cheek.

It has been five days since Trivedi had his left eyeball, maxillary sinus and the roof of his mouth urgently removed by doctors in Seven Star Hospital. The unthinkable was a necessary evil, to save his life from the aggressive, deadly flesh eating fungal infection.

“We never thought something like this would happen to Vikram. He did weight training and went jogging every day. He was in very good health,” says Ashwini Kadam, Trivedi’s distraught wife, in the ward’s counselling room.

After recovering from the coronavirus, Mr Trivedi’s blood glucose level rose to over 200mg/dL, a level suggesting full-blown diabetes – less than 140mg/dL is considered normal.

In the bed alongside Trivedi, the 27-year-old Trembale Aamabare is recovering after having part of his sinus removed to stop the mucormycosis from infecting and compromising his brain.

Previously healthy, a Covid-19 infection caused his blood glucose level to rise to 300mg/dL. Declared as a nationwide epidemic by the Indian government in May, over 11,000 Indians have now contracted mucormycosis after recovering from Covid-19.

Prior to Covid-19, Seven Star Hospital would only see several mucormycosis cases in a year. But since mid-March, Dr Shailesh Kothalkar, the hospital’s leading ear, nose, and throat (ENT) surgeon, has treated over 280 patients and operated on 151 people, during gruelling 18-hour days at work.

The sudden explosion in cases during India’s brutal second wave was initially blamed on the overprescription of steroids during Covid-19 treatment – which can provide a cheap, effective treatment to combat severe cases, but also suppress the body’s immune system.

However, Indian doctors are increasingly convinced that the epidemic has been triggered by the country’s new variant.

“This new variant is causing damage to the beta cells in the pancreas, which produce insulin and regulate blood glucose levels,” says Kothalkar.

“We need more investigation into this but we are seeing this concerning new pandemic, around 40 per cent more patients are developing diabetes after having Covid-19 during this second wave.”

Some studies, published in the British Medical Journal and Nature, suggest this trend may not be limited to Delta. There is increasing evidence that Covid-19 infection can be linked to the onset of diabetes, with between five and 14 per cent of hospitalised patients developing the condition post-infection.

But across Maharashtra, exhausted doctors warned that – while long-term exposure to steroids was a contributory factor in some patients – mucormycosis cases among diabetes patients exploded only after the “Delta” variant emerged.

“There was also heavy use of steroids during India’s first Covid-19 wave, but we didn’t see this surge in mucormycosis cases,” explains Dr Shrinivas Chavan, the Head of the ENT Department at Mumbai’s government-run Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital.

“I had seen 45 patients in my entire career and now we have had 66 patients admitted in just one month. Over the last five days, we’ve barely slept, we’ve done 40 surgeries.”

Prior to March 1, there had been just 41 recorded cases of coronavirus induced mucormycosis worldwide. But, over the last week, there has been a spate of cases suddenly recorded in India's neighbours, including Nepal and Bangladesh, where Delta has become dominant.

The first black fungus infection Latin America linked to Covid has also been detected in Chile.

An aggressive fungal infection, mucormycosis is caused by a mucor commonly found in soils and decaying vegetables that infect the sinuses and lungs of an immuno-compromised person, before spreading to the brain.

Doctors say early detection, including regular blood glucose screening among recovered Covid-19 patients, is critical to stem the march of the fungus.

But if it is allowed to progress for even several days, then the fatality rate can be as high as 50 per cent, even if treatment is then provided. Pre-pandemic, India reported a prevalence of 17 mucormycosis cases per million.

This baseline level was slightly higher than in western countries, with an estimated two to ten cases per million recorded in the UK and France.

The higher case rate in India is linked to uncontrolled diabetes – the country has the highest caseload in the world, with 77 million known patients. But millions more Indians are undiagnosed due to sporadic surveillance for the disease in remote, rural areas.

“Mucormycosis is not a new disease in India and I have been treating this disease since around 30 years ago,” says Dr Milind Navlakhe, a senior ENT specialist at Mumbai’s private Global Hospital, one of India’s leading “black fungus” hospitals and the first in the country to start a mucormycosis clinic.

“But, if I talk of 30 years back, we would only be seeing two or three patients in one year, slowly increasing to about 30 or 40 patients a year by 2019 [as India’s diabetes caseload increased].”

Dr Navlakhe adds that he has seen patients as young as 12-years-old develop sudden onset diabetes and then mucormycosis, while some admitted have recorded blood glucose levels as high as 750mg/dL.

Internationally, some are currently sceptical about whether the variant is to blame and say more research is needed to understand the causal relationship between Delta, uncontrolled diabetes, mucormycosis and other potential side effects.

“I think it's possible that a different variant would produce more disruption of the lining of the nose or the lungs… and then that would allow fungus to get in more easily,” says David Denning, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Manchester and chief executive of the Global Action Fund for Fungal Infections. “But it’s a bit tenuous.”

He adds that in an overloaded health system, monitoring of sugar levels is likely to be less stringent, putting patients at increased risk of the feared “black fungus”. In the UK similar scenes to India are unlikely, he says, though patients with poorly controlled diabetes may be at risk.

“The growing evidence suggesting that coronavirus might be triggering diabetes in some people is concerning, but there’s still a lot more to learn about whether coronavirus is directly causing new cases of diabetes,” adds Dr Faye Riley, senior research communications officer at Diabetes UK.

Back in the Seven Star Hospital, Jijabai Thakare is wheeled into the emergency room by her two sons shortly before the Telegraph leaves.

They have travelled over 100 miles from their home village of Paramboh to Nagpur, where their local doctor was unaware of mucormycosis and had given Ms Thakare some antibiotics to treat lost vision in her left eye.

The 63-year-old reached Nagpur just three days after developing symptoms. Yet already, the left side of her body had become paralysed, indicating late-stage mucormycosis.

Days later, Thakare tragically died, another victim of India’s devastating coronavirus crisis.

“When patients present to us in this state, there is nothing we can do, they are in God’s hands now. Mucormycosis spreads like wildfire in the nose and paranasal sinus and if not treated early can spread to the palate, eye and finally to the brain causing death,” says Kothalkar.

“Treating physicians in rural areas are often aware of mucormycosis. We are expecting to see a second mucormycosis peak of patients from rural areas over the next few weeks, as these areas were hit by Covid-19 after India’s urban population.”