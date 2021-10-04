US claims China is being 'provocative' by flying warplanes near Taiwan

The Chinese military flew 16 warplanes over waters south of Taiwan on Sunday (local time) as the United States expressed concern about what it called China's “provocative military action” near the self-governing island that China claims.

China sent 38 warplanes into the area on Saturday (NZ time) and 39 aircraft the following day, the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September 2020. The flights came in daytime and nighttime sorties, and it remains unclear if China was planning more flights.

Jin Danhua/Xinhua/AP Two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets take off (file photo).

A statement from US State Department spokesperson Ned Price warned that China's military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” the statement said.

It added that the United States, Taiwan's biggest supplier of arms, would continue to help the government maintain a sufficient self-defence capability.

China and Taiwan split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of mainland China and the rival Nationalists set up a government on Taiwan, an island of 24 million people about 160 kilometres off the east coast.

Taiwan Ministry of Defence/AP A Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location (file photo).

China has been sending military planes into the area south of Taiwan on a frequent basis for more than a year. Taiwan's Defence Ministry said 12 fighter jets and four other military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday (local time).

