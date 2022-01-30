'Angry young men' emerge as a key voting bloc in South Korean presidential election

When Kang Han Byul was harassed by a random man in a supermarket in Seoul, she quickly guessed it was because of her short hair and feminist views.

“I run a community of women who chose a life without marriage, so my personal information such as my photos and names are on the internet. I face a lot of harassment and verbal abuse online,” she said.

“They are afraid whenever women cry for equality,” she said. “The backlash from men is illogical, but unfortunately this society is run by ‘cartels of men’.”

Kang is just one of a growing number of women facing abuse and derision from angry young men in South Korea, amid an “anti-feminist” movement that is seeping into politics and threatening to reverse the small gender equality gains made in recent years.

Despite being the world’s tenth largest economy, the country has stymied women’s progress in the workplace for generations, with many still expected to care for their families above all else.

But attempts to tackle such views have now backfired.

Some 80 per cent of South Korean men in their 20s agree that ‘feminism is aiming for female supremacy’, according to one local survey. More than 60 per cent disagreed that ‘feminism is aiming for gender equality’.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images South Korean women participate in a rally to mark International World Women's Day in the capital Seoul.

War of the sexes

Those sentiments have fuelled an increasingly toxic war of the sexes.

An San, South Korea’s 20-year-old triple Olympic archery champion, was heavily bullied online last year after cutting her hair short – a look labelled as too “feminist” – with some even telling her to return her three gold medals.

In another incident last August, Bae Ingyu, a popular “anti-feminist” YouTuber, dressed as the Joker villain and livestreamed himself chasing female demonstrators and shooting them with a water pistol at a women’s rights rally.

Bae, a central figure in the “New Men’s Solidarity” movement, said he wanted to show how ridiculous feminist demands are. His YouTube channel, which had almost 366,000 subscribers, was later deactivated but the group continues to be popular on other social media networks. Bae did not respond to a request for an interview.

The growing popularity of such views even led to a victory for the conservative People Power Party (PPP) in last year’s mayoral by-election in Seoul, with Lee Jun-seok, 36, a leading member of the campaign, claiming the ruling Democratic Party lost because of a “fixation on a pro-women agenda.”

Lee was promoted to party chairman and analysts dubbed the result as the birth of “angry young men” as a crucial swing voting bloc for the left or the right.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Yoon Suk-jeol is the conservative frontrunner in the presidential election and has vowed to bring in tougher penalties for false reports of sexual assaults and even dismantle the gender equality ministry.

Rallying the male vote

It’s a bloc that both of the main candidates in the country’s presidential race are trying to win over ahead of the election on March 9.

The PPP’s Yoon Suk-Yeol has vowed to bring in tougher penalties for false reports of sexual assaults and even dismantle the gender equality ministry, established in 2001.

Last week, his wife, Kim Keon-hee, sparked outrage for saying #MeToo scandals occur because the women involved were not “paid” and that conservatives “don’t use people free of charge.” She later apologised for “inappropriate remarks.”

Lee Jae-Myung, from the ruling Democrats, has also got involved, posting on social media: "Just as you should not be discriminated against for being a woman, it's not right to be discriminated against for being a man."

That sort of rhetoric is now considered the easiest way to rally support from young male voters, said Hawon Jung, author of a forthcoming book on South Korea's #MeToo movement, "Flowers of Fire”.

“Galvanising the young men angry at feminists has become a key political strategy of the rightwing party, and the issues of gender inequality has become a taboo subject better left unaddressed in campaigns by most parties,” she said.

“Many worry that this shift in political mood will cast a pall over the hard-won progress the country's women have achieved in recent years against all odds.”

Debating abolishing the gender equality ministry was “incredibly harmful”, agreed Heather Barr, associate women’s rights director at Human Rights Watch.

“It should be worrying for the region and the world too,” she said. “It will be emboldening and encouraging anti-feminism movements in other countries.”

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images South Korean women are often expected to fit into traditional gender roles.

Feminists 'are an easy scapegoat'

It was a different picture during the last presidential election in 2017, when Moon Jae-in, the current leader, pledged to “become a feminist president.”

In the years that followed, the country’s blossoming #MeToo movement saw young women take to the streets to fight engrained misogyny, demanding legal abortions and an end to widespread spycam crimes. The so-called “escape the corset” movement saw some women publicly opt out of marriage, a taboo in such a patriarchal and traditional society.

But even this “small” progress has “sparked resentment among many young men that women have gone too far,” said Jung.

Some South Korean men now seem themselves as “victims of ‘reverse-discrimination’”, she added.

“Amid growing frustration over jobless woes, sky-high housing prices and widening inequality in jobs and opportunities, feminists have become an easy scapegoat for the young men to vent their anger on.”

As a result, South Korea remains one of the most polarised countries in the world when it comes to gender issues; an Ipsos survey of 28 countries last year showed a massive 80 per cent of people perceive tensions between men and women.

'Now my sister calls me a male insect'

Some young men say they disagree with the aggression of anti-feminist groups, but admit they do feel marginalised.

“It really does feel like men are now being discriminated against and antagonised,” said one young man who gave his surname as Kim. “I don’t understand why we need to carry the burden of guilt.”

Another, who gave his name as Park, described feeling alienated and picked on.

“My sister called me a “Hannam-chung” [male insect] when I was just watching TV at home in my underwear. Things like this make me think this so-called feminism is now just an excuse for women to bash men,” he said. “I don’t even talk to my female colleagues.”

Park said when it came to the presidential election, he would “try to rule out all the feminist candidates.”

“I will cast my vote for someone who can bring true gender equality,” he added.