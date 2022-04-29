Temperatures top 45C in India and Pakistan – and it’s only spring

For the second month in a row, temperatures in India and Pakistan are abnormally high because of a string of strong and prolonged heatwaves – and now another surge is building.

This week, an intensifying heatwave is pushing temperatures to dangerously high levels. Temperatures topped 43C in the Indian capital of Delhi on Thursday. The city of Nawabshah in Pakistan hit 47.5C – the hottest temperature in the northern hemisphere this year so far.

The heatwave has heightened the fire danger in recent days, threatened crop yields and even accelerated the melting of some glaciers. While this part of the world is no stranger to extreme heat, scientists say conditions have been worsened by climate change.

“Heatwaves happen more frequently now, and they are spread around throughout the year,” said Amir AghaKouchak, a professor at University of California in the US. “This is the new normal and most likely it will only get worse in the future unless we take serious actions.”

The India Meteorological Department has placed much of that nation under a “heat watch” through the weekend, with some locations like Madhya Pradesh in the centre of the country one step higher at “heat alert”.

Temperatures in this episode are expected to peak over the next few days, although the hot temperature regime over the subcontinent seems entrenched, with little meaningful relief in sight.

Most of India and a large area of Pakistan spent Thursday scorching under temperatures ranging from 40-45C. Between the two countries, nearly 1 billion people roasted under these extraordinary temperatures.

People take refuge under a shade as a heatwave continues to lash the capital in New Delhi, India.

More than three dozen locations in India recorded temperatures of 45C or greater, including the sprawling capital of Delhi, where readings rose as high as 46C at the sports complex. Its official high was 43.5C, its highest April temperature in 12 years, according to the India Times.

The heat may escalate further on Friday and Saturday, with little relief at night.

Temperatures of 43C or higher are expected again Friday in central India, including in the city of Nagpur. Another zone of similar temperatures is anticipated in north and east India from near Delhi, running southeast through much of Uttar Pradesh, and toward the border of Jharkhand nearer the coast.

Similar conditions are likely Saturday and Sunday, with some slight easing thereafter.

It's probable that Pakistan ends up with the highest temperatures overall. Some locations north of the capital of Karachi could hit 49C or higher through the weekend. Forecasts for Jacobabad, known as one of the hottest cities on Earth, are as high as 50C, which could test major records.

India's record-shattering heatwave is also stunting the country's wheat production.

According to Maximiliano Herrera, an expert on world weather extremes, the highest April temperature in India is 48.3C, reached in Barmer during 1958. Nawabshah, Pakistan, about two hours inland from the Arabian Sea, hit 50.2C four years ago.

The intense heat has caused significant power disruptions, described as the worst in years. Much of rural India lacks access to air conditioning. The unprecedented early-season heatwaves are causing major health concerns in a country accustomed to the perils of hot conditions.

“The unfortunate reality is that people who are more vulnerable are the ones who will be impacted the most,” said AghaKouchak. “Lack of access to air conditioning, which is more common in poor and underserved communities, significantly increases the likelihood of heatstroke and heatwave-caused mortality.”

Even without extreme heatwaves, AghaKouchak found just moderate increases in temperature can drastically increase mortality rates. Over the past five decades, around 0.5C of warming has increased the probability of heat-related mortality events of more than 100 people by 146%.

Most of those hazards are due to an increase of night-time temperatures. AghaKouchak said temperatures typically tend to dip at night, providing a chance for our bodies to cool down. Without this cool-down, the prolonged heat increases the risk of heat exhaustion, cramps, strokes and even death.

“While we typically look at daily temperature extremes, night-time temperatures are also really important for human health ... Night-time heatwaves have also increased significantly in densely populated areas of India,” said AghaKouchak.

He and his colleagues previously found the hottest nights from 1981-2013 have warmed by 0.51C per decade.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the elevated temperatures had increased the risk of fires across the country. Just in the past few days, satellites have detected a large increase in fire hot spots, especially in the northern part of the country. One fire at a landfill outside of New Delhi spewed toxic fumes, prompting a nearby school to shut down on Tuesday.

A fire at a landfill outside of New Delhi spews out toxic fumes as India's heatwave continues.

Waves of relentless heat are also impacting the harvest. Wheat arrivals have been reported as running 20% below 2021 values in parts of the country this year. The decrease is mainly due to consistent temperatures above 40C across Punjab – a breadbasket of the country – during the growing season.

A drop in yield is largely due to crops that matured too quickly and have shrivelled grains because of the early heat. It comes at a time when India was hoping to fill some of the gaps in the world market, like those created by Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

There are also concerns the heatwave is rapidly melting glaciers, which might lead to flash and river flooding, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

While India is often exposed to intense heat episodes, research shows the frequency, duration and intensity has increased as global temperatures rise.

Raging Australian bushfires, Arctic "zombie fires". Climate change can make wildfires more intense. This is how.

A February study revealed that human activity played a larger role than natural causes, stating “anthropogenic factors have cause a twofold increase in the occurrence probability of severe heatwaves in central and mid-southern India during the 20th century”.

The risk of heatwaves is projected to increase tenfold during the 21st century under some future climate-change scenarios as well.

“The extreme heatwave hitting India this week comes on top of 1C warming that country has already experienced,” tweeted Zeke Hausfather, a climate researcher at Stripe, a global technology company. “On our current emissions trajectory (SSP2-4.5), India is headed for around 3.5C warming by the end of the century.”

Hellacious high pressure “heat domes”, like the one that has persisted over India in recent months, have been found to be more common and more intense than in the past. Similar record-breaking temperature setups occurred in the Pacific northwest during 2021, among other recent instances across the globe.

Temperatures tend to peak in India during April and May, or just before the rainy season – a seasonal shift in winds called the monsoon – gets under way. Cloudier and rainier conditions of the monsoon typically sweep north and west out of the Indian Ocean by late May and into early summer, lasting through early fall.

While readings are expected to drop somewhat after this weekend, there are signs of a resurgence thereafter.