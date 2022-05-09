Philippines: Return of Marcos dynasty would spell end of hunt for ill-gotten gains

Within the white stone walls of the national shoe museum in Marikina, the Philippines, Judy Esquejo Camer has for years taken pride in her role as custodian of hundreds of pairs of Ferragamo, Dior, Chanel and Givenchy designer shoes once belonging to former first lady Imelda Marcos.

The opulent collection of glittering heels, flats and sandals is a symbol of the extravagant lifestyle enjoyed by Marcos and her family while in power for some 20 years between the 1960s and 80s.

They have since been accused of plundering billions of dollars in ill-gotten wealth.

Her late husband, former strongman president Ferdinand Marcos, oversaw a dictatorial regime notorious for rampant corruption and human rights abuses before he was forced into exile by a “People Power” revolution in 1986, landing in Hawaii.

On Monday, Philippine voters started voting to decide whether to anoint Imelda’s only son, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcus Jr, 64, as the next president of the Southeast Asian nation of 112 million people.

Among them will be Camer, 61, who said she would back Marcos out of admiration for his mother.

“She puts pride into every shoemaker in our city,” she said. “If Mr Marcos becomes president, he will revive the old glory.”

Her colleague, Remy Dimaano, 60, went a step further. “Mr Marcos will make the Philippines proud again,” she said.

The most recent polls predict an extraordinary resurrection for the Marcos dynasty, who returned in 1991 to rebuild their political fortunes and hold several positions of power despite still being subject to multiple investigations into their wealth.

White House Photo Office/Wikipedia Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos and their children Irene, Bongbong and Imee, pictured with then-US president Richard Nixon and wife Pat.

They remain defendants in at least 40 civil cases. In addition, Imelda Marcos, 92, is appealing her criminal conviction on seven separate graft charges in 2018, each of which carries a maximum prison sentence of 11 years.

The World Bank in a 2007 report attributed the family’s “ill-gotten wealth” in part to the “raiding” of the national treasury and “skimming off foreign aid.” Other riches are reported to be linked to business associates.

The public gained an insight into their financial empire after they fled the presidential palace, leaving behind artworks, designer clothes and precious jewellery. Seized documents revealed a global network of bank deposits, trust accounts and a vast real estate portfolio, including four buildings in Manhattan.

Marcos Jr and his family have denied any wrongdoing, often stressing that their huge fortune was legitimately obtained.

Jes Aznar/Getty Images Students and anti-Marcos activists take to the streets of Manila to protest the hero's burial accorded to former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 2016.

On the campaign trail, he dismissed criticism about the roots of the family wealth as “fake news,” brushing aside the accusations of his main rival, Leni Robredo, 57, that he has benefited from his “father’s sin”.

The most recent polls before the election put Robredo, the current vice-president and a human rights lawyer, on 23% of the vote versus Marcos’ 56% – a lead analysts attribute to strategic political alliances and a well-funded campaign that has romanticised his father’s reign as a “Golden Era”.

“He is the only candidate who supports unity,” said Joey Fornier, a volunteer campaigner for Marcos. “This country is so divided…If we don’t come together and keep on fighting, this country will not move forward.”

Behind the resurrection of the Marcos family has also been a highly successful social media campaign to whitewash the family's past.

During a nine-year martial law period from 1972-81, according to Amnesty International, some 70,000 were imprisoned, 34,000 were tortured and over 3200 killed.

Bonifacio Ilagan was a 23-year-old activist when he was arrested by the military in 1974 and mercilessly tortured for running an underground publication that opposed President Marcos’ rule.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr speaks to supporters during his last campaign rally before the election.

Era of torture and unexplained disappearances

He recalls intelligence officers pressing hot irons to the soles of his feet, painfully squeezing bullets between his fingers and an inhumane torture method known as the “San Juanico Bridge” where detainees were forced to lie straddled between two metal cots and beaten if their body sagged.

Named after an actual 2.2km crossing between two central islands that was inaugurated under Marcos, the bridge’s name is both cited by supporters as evidence of his fostering prosperity and by opponents as an emblem of his regime’s cruelty.

The Marcos era of his youth “defined the rest of my existence,” said Ilagan, now 70. He still does not know the fate of his younger sister, who was disappeared by the military in 1977, and he can barely fathom the political rise of Marcos Jr.

“It’s really unimaginable. It feels like we have not done anything or if we have done something at all, whatever we have done has come to naught,” he said.

Ilagan still holds onto the hope that Robredo could pull off a surprise win – a result that analysts have been loath to rule out.

“I certainly wouldn’t say it’s a certainty that Marcos wins,” said Peter Mumford, an analyst at Eurasia Group, pointing to the low frequency of polling.

“If you look at the size of Leni Robredo’s rallies they are enormous. She is getting huge numbers of people out at her rallies, more so than the other candidates including Marcos. That suggests she certainly has had the momentum in the last stages of the campaign,” he said.

Hundreds of thousands have flocked to Robredo’s “pink revolution” rallies – named after the adopted colour of her campaign, which she calls a “crusade” to resist a turn back to the past.

Maria Ela Atienza, a professor of political science at the University of the Philippines, said Robredo’s electoral run had morphed into a social movement of grassroots volunteers opposed to the ruling elite’s traditional hold on power.

“Even if Bongbong Marcos wins, this kind of organisation, if sustained can really give him and his supporters a big challenge,” she said.