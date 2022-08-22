Singapore to lift gay sex ban while upholding 'institution of marriage'

Singapore has announced it will decriminalise sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law while protecting the city state’s definition of marriage.

Section 377A was a legacy of British rule, and continues to exist in various forms in many former colonies in Asia, including Malaysia, Brunei, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. India’s Supreme Court struck down the law in 2018.

During his key policy speech at the annual National Day Rally, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed it was the “right thing to do now” as social acceptance of the LGBTQ community had grown over the years.

“This will bring the law into line with current social models, and I hope, provide some relief to gay Singaporeans,” said Lee.

He added the government would also amend the Constitution to ensure that there could be no constitutional challenge to allow same-sex marriage.

“Even as we repeal Section 377A, we will uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage,” Lee said.

“We have to amend the Constitution to protect it. And we will do so. This will help us repeal Section 377A in a controlled and careful way.”

Ore Huiying/Getty Images Attendees at the 2019 Pink Dot pride event in Singapore.

The move to repeal the archaic law was described by activists and LGBT groups as a “triumph of love over fear”.

“As organisations supporting equality and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community in Singapore, we are relieved by the government’s intention to repeal Section 377A, which criminalises sex between men,” a community statement by activists said.

By scrapping the law, it would enable the gay community to “begin the process of healing”, they said.

“The repeal of Section 377A is the first step on a long road towards full equality for LGBTQ+ people in Singapore. Our immediate priorities ... will be to tackle the areas of discrimination that we continue to face at home, in schools, workplaces, and in housing and health systems.”

Aware Singapore, a women’s rights and gender equality advocacy group, said while the scrapping of the law meant “a stain on our nation’s history is finally lifted”, it noted that full acceptance was still a work in progress.

“It is one thing to not be a criminal, and another to be treated as a valued and respected member of society,” it said. “During this remarkable moment in our national history, we reiterate our commitment to advocate together with like-minded allies for the LGBTQ community, long after S377A becomes a thing of the past.”