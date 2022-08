Japan PM apologises for party's Unification Church links, will cut ties

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal triggered by former leader Shinzo Abe's assassination last month, and apologised for causing the loss of public trust in politics.

Widespread cozy ties between members of Kishida's governing Liberal Democratic Party, many of them belonging to Abe's faction, and the South Korean-born church have surfaced since Abe was shot to death while giving a campaign speech in July.

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagani, who was arrested at the scene, allegedly told police he killed Abe because of his apparent link to the church. In a letter seen by The Associated Press and social media posts believed to be his, Yamagani said he believed his mother’s large donations to the church had ruined his life.

Some Japanese have expressed understanding, even sympathy, as details of the man’s life emerged, creating deep implications for the political party that has governed Japan virtually uninterrupted since World War II.

READ MORE:

* Shinzo Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother's religion

* Mother of suspected gunman in former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's assassination apologises

* Japanese say final goodbye to slain former PM Shinzo Abe

* Fringe church in spotlight after Shinzo Abe's assassination



While religious groups must abide by law, “politicians are strictly required to be careful about groups with social problems,” Kishida said. Members of his Cabinet and other key posts have agreed to review their past links and cut ties with the church.

“As president of the LDP, I honestly express my apology "for causing the public's doubts and concerns over the continuing revelations in media reports about the party's extensive ties to the church, Kishida said.

Kyodo News/AP Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan shortly before he was shot on July 8.

The Unification Church, which was founded in South Korea in 1954 and came to Japan a decade later, has built close ties with a host of conservative politicians over their shared interests of opposing communism. Abe's grandfather and former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi was a key figure who helped the church's political unit in Tokyo.

Since the 1980s, the church has faced accusations of problematic recruiting, sales of religious items and donations, which often lead to financial strains on the followers' families and, according to experts, mental health of adherents' children. The issues led to the government's decision to cut ties with the church.

Abe sent a video message last year to the Universal Peace Federation, an international group affiliated with the church, which experts say may have motivated the suspect in Abe's shooting. Abe had praised the federation's co-founder Hak Ja Han Moon, who is also head of the church, for her effort in promoting traditional family values.

Sadayuki Goto/AP Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, fourth from right in front, and officials offer prayer as the hearse carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, makes a brief visit to the Prime Minister's Office after his funeral in July in Tokyo.

Experts and cult watchers also say that the church has promoted its key agendas such as the opposition to women's advancement and same-sex marriage to influence policy.

Kishida shuffled his Cabinet earlier in August to purge seven ministers linked to the church. Among them was Abe's younger brother Nobuo Kishi, who acknowledged that church followers volunteered in his election campaign. Dozens of LDP members have since come forward with their ties to the church and related organisations.

Kishida said at the news conference that he has instructed LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi to survey the party fully over any other members' ties to the church. Kishida said he is rushing the effort but it may take time because the review will span decades.

Kishida apologised for the loss of public trust because of the scandal and his lack of explanation for organising a state funeral for Abe, one of most divisive leaders in Japan’s postwar history.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP “As president of the LDP, I honestly express my apology "for causing the public's doubts and concerns over the continuing revelations in media reports about the party's extensive ties to the church, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

The state funeral scheduled for September 27 has split public opinion. The only other state funeral in postwar Japan was for former Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, who signed the San Francisco Treaty that restored ties with the Allies and ended the US occupation of Japan.

Kishida’s Cabinet last week allocated at least a 250 million yen ($2.9 million) budget to invite about 6000 guests for the funeral at the Budokan arena in Tokyo.

Kishida insisted that Abe deserved a state funeral because of his achievement in raising Japan's global profile as its longest-serving postwar leader. He said Japan must respond with courtesy to “outpouring of condolences” from foreign leaders and legislations.