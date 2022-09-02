Pakistan floods create 100km-wide inland lake that can be seen from space

Catastrophic flooding in Pakistan has led to the formation of a vast lake, with large parts of the country underwater.

The weather disaster has swamped homes and land and left 1162 people dead, injured 3554 and affected 33 million since mid-June.

UN officials have described the situation as a ‘monsoon on steroids’, according to CNN.

New satellite images show the extent of the destruction – including the massive lake that has taken the place of part of the Indus River.

By the time the flooding was over, “we could well have one-quarter or one-third of Pakistan underwater”, Pakistan's climate change minister Sherry Rehman told CNN.

The disaster has caused an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by the monsoon, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster.

The UN children’s agency said more than 3 million children were in need of humanitarian assistance and stood at heightened risk of diseases, drowning and malnutrition.