Japan issues unprecedented warning for millions to shelter as 'dangerous super typhoon' approaches

Japanese authorities are urging 2 million people to take shelter as a dangerous ‘super typhoon’ approaches the country.

Typhoon Nanmdol is expected to hit the country on Sunday afternoon, bringing with it wind gusts of up to 270 kilometres, the ABC reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued its highest typhoon alert warning for Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's main islands, while evacuation instructions have been relayed to locals.

Nanmadol has been classified as a super typhoon by the US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Centre and has the potential to be the most destructive tropical storm to hit Japan in decades.

“There are risks of unprecedented storms, high waves, storm surges, and record rainfall,” Ryuta Kurora, the head of the Japan Meteorological Agency’s forecast unit, told The Guardian.

“Maximum caution is required,” he said, urging people to evacuate early. “It’s a very dangerous typhoon.”

Japan Meteorological Agency Satellite image of Typhoon Nanmdol.

Weekend flights in the region have been cancelled with Southern Kyushu expected to receive 500 millimetres of rain on Sunday.

Japan is in the middle of its typhoon season and has already experienced 14 tropical storms this year.

Typhoon Nanmdol is expected to move north towards the mainland after hitting the coast.