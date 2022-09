Storm pounds Japan with rain, leaving landslides in its wake

Tropical Depression Talas has unleashed fierce rainfall in parts of Japan, setting off landslides, halting trains and killing a man after he crashed his car into a pond.

Police said the man who drove into a pond in central Japan's Shizuoka prefecture was rushed to a hospital but died.

In another part of Shizuoka, rescue efforts were underway after a road collapsed from the heavy rainfall, police said. Japanese media reports said one man managed to crawl out of a truck that got stuck but another man was missing.

Separately, three people were injured in a mudslide in Shizuoka, according to a prefectural police spokesperson.

Mizuki Ikari/AP A worker places a barricade at the scene of a landslide that damaged a residential area in Hamamatsu of the Shizuoka prefecture, central Japan.

Rivers swelled in Shizuoka's Hamamatsu city, where video shared on social media showed cars wading through watery streets.

News footage showed an underground walkway at a train station flooded with muddy water. Because trains stopped temporarily, about 1000 people were stranded at an arena in Shizuoka where a concert was held Friday night.

The storm is the latest to batter Japan after typhoons have caused several deaths and damage in recent weeks.

Talas was headed toward Tokyo and hammering a wide area around the capital with heavy showers. Landslide warnings were issued along the storm’s path.