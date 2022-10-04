Japan residents warned to shelter as North Korea launches missile into the Pacific

For the first time in five years, a rare alert forced residents in Japan to take shelter after a missile was launched from North Korea.

According to the Associated Press, the Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean.

In the northern areas of Hokkaido and Aomori, residents were told to evacuate some buildings, take shelter, and trains were temporarily suspended as a result of the missile launch. In a video shared on Twitter, sirens could be heard wailing across an area of Japan.

The missile is believed to have passed overhead Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean.

READ MORE:

* North Korea fires missiles after Harris leaves South Korea

* North Korea test-launches missiles on eve of US VP Kamala Harris' trip to Seoul

* Putin's nuclear threat: What the US means when it says 'catastrophic consequences'

* North Korea test-fires missile toward sea, South Korea says

* Russia is buying millions of rockets, artillery shells from North Korea: US intelligence



The Defence Ministry in Tokyo said the missile was believed to have landed about 7.50am (local time), Japan Times reported.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it also detected the launch of a ballistic missile that was fired toward the North’s eastern waters. It gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.

Ahn Young-joon/AP A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news programme in Seoul, South Korea, last week.

The launch is the fifth round of weapons tested by North Korean in the past 10 days in what was seen as an apparent response to military drills between South Korea and the United States.

North Korea views such drills as an invasion rehearsal.

Eugene Hoshiko/AP A TV shows J-Alert or National Early Warning System to the Japanese residents on Tuesday in Tokyo. South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile towards its eastern waters. The words read "Missile passed. Missile passed."

The missiles fired during the past four rounds of launches were short-range and fell in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Those missiles are capable of hitting targets in South Korea.

In a show of defiance, North Korea also fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris flew home from a visit to South Korea.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who was in a bi-lateral meeting with the Solomon Islands foreign minister and had not seen reports of the missile launch, said it was "concerning".

New Zealand was a longstanding advocate for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, she said, but she wanted to be "fully appraised" of the matter before commenting further.

Stuff, with AP