North Korea’s hunger crisis fails to thwart Kim Jong Un’s soaring nuclear ambitions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has hailed the expansion of a massive greenhouse farm project as a “top priority task” amid growing fears of acute nationwide hunger, even as his regime invests in its nuclear arsenal.

The North Korean leader attended the opening ceremony of the huge “Ryonpho” greenhouse complex building on a former air base and missile test site, state media reported on Tuesday (local time).

He was pictured gleefully holding green peppers and playfully swapping hats with a senior military officer during the trip, as he called for more vegetables to be grown.

The farm is supposed to have more than 850 blocks of modern greenhouses covering 280 hectares, to be combined with some 1000 houses, schools and cultural and service facilities, said the official KCNA news agency.

Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP The farm is supposed to have more than 850 blocks of modern greenhouses covering 280ha, to be combined with some 1000 houses, schools and cultural and service facilities, said the official KCNA news agency.

But NK News, which published the photos from the Rodong Sinmun, said satellite imagery suggesting that the site is not finished yet.

Even such a sizeable complex will not be able to fend off a rising hunger crisis brought on by adverse weather events, as well as sanctions to curb Pyongyang’s escalating nuclear ambitions and economic isolation after the pariah state closed its borders to keep out Covid-19.

“The scale of the food deficit is absolutely enormous,” Professure Hazel Smith, of the Centre for Korea Studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies, told The Telegraph in July.

She said the current level of food insecurity was the same as the devastating famine years of the 1990s.

An estimated 240,000 to 3.5 million people died of starvation or hunger-related illnesses during the North Korean famine of 1994 to 1998, also known as the “Arduous March”.

Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an opening ceremony for the Ryonpho greenhouse farm in South Hamgyong province, North Korea.

But rising hunger levels do not appear to have distracted Kim from his main ambition to build his nuclear weapon capabilities.

On Monday, state media revealed that Kim personally oversaw a barrage of recent missile tests that were designed to hit South Korean targets with tactical nuclear weapons.

Yoon Suk-yeol, the South Korean president, on Tuesday accused Pyongyang of “posing nuclear threats to not only our Republic of Korea but the world” and said that the North had nothing to gain from it.

His government called for North Korea to “immediately cease any additional provocations”.