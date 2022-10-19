China plans to seize Taiwan on ‘much faster timeline’, US Secretary of State says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused China of speeding up plans to seize Taiwan as Chinese President Xi Jinping looks set to secure a precedent-breaking third term at a Chinese Communist Party congress this week.

“There has been a change in the approach from Beijing toward Taiwan in recent years,” Blinken told an event at Stanford University on Monday.

This includes “a fundamental decision that the status quo was no longer acceptable and that Beijing was determined to pursue reunification on a much faster timeline”, he said.

READ MORE:

* Explained: Tough decisions ahead for NZ if China’s leader gets third term

* China: invading Taiwan will always be an option, Xi warns

* Chinese leader Xi Jinping defends ‘Covid zero’ and Taiwan threats at Communist Party congress



Blinken did not provide details on the claim of a shorter timeline and said China could be willing to use coercive means, a prospect that was “creating tremendous tensions”.

Responding on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry described Blinken's comments as an example of the United States reneging on its commitment to the one-China policy, which acknowledges Beijing's position that there is only one China.

“The US has time and again broken its word,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters. He said Washington had “substantially relaxed restrictions on official interactions” with the self-governing island, citing an August trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan that Beijing staunchly opposed.

“Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese,” Wenbin added.

Josh Edelson/AP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have simmered as China faces criticism from Western governments over Taiwan and partnership with Russia.

China has refrained from publicly criticising Russia's war in Ukraine. The conflict stoked fears among Taiwanese residents that it could embolden their neighbour China, which claims the island it has never controlled as part of its territory.

US-China frictions also heightened after President Joe Biden's remark that the US military would defend Taiwan in case of an attack by China – comments the White House later played down. While Taiwan does not have US diplomatic recognition, it maintains substantial ties with Washington, including arms sales and trade.

In a speech on Sunday at his party's congress, which takes place every five years, Xi said the “wheels of history are rolling toward China's reunification” with Taiwan.

He repeated intentions of taking the island of more than 23 million people, and he said that while China preferred peaceful measures, it would reserve “the option to take all necessary measures”.

Xi did not mention the war in Ukraine or China's ties with the US, which ordered export bans this month to hit China's tech and military ambitions.

He also described China's “great rejuvenation” – Xi's vision of putting the nation at the centre of global affairs – as an “irreversible historical process”. Unification with Taiwan is a core part of that vision.

In an uneasy stalemate between the two sides for decades, Taiwanese leaders have vowed to defend the island, while Chinese leaders are adamant it is part of China.

Last year, the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that the threat of China's targeting Taiwan was “manifest during this decade, in fact, in the next six years”.