Philippines students go viral after creating 'anti-cheating' exam hats

Students in the Philippines have gone viral after being tasked with constructing anti-cheating hats for their school exams.

A group of students in the Philippines tasked with making “anti-cheating” hats to wear during their engineering exams have gone viral after photos of their headwear were shared on social media.

After being asked to create a hat that will stop them from peeking at other students’ papers, groups of students turned up for their mid-term exams wearing contraptions made out of everything from cardboard egg cartons to Halloween masks.

The teacher responsible for the idea was looking for a “fun way” to ensure “integrity and honesty” during their college’s exam period, BBC reported.

Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a professor of mechanical engineering at Bicol University College of Engineering, told BBC that the task had been “really effective”.

READ MORE:

* Universities expand controversial AI monitoring of students taking online exams

* Notes in the toilet and other devious ways students scammed exams

* Ethiopia shuts down social media to keep from 'distracting' students



Facebook/Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz/Supplied Some students took as little as five minutes to construct their headwear.

Mandane-Ortiz was inspired by a similar concept in Thailand, where students wore paper shields over their ears that limited their vision.

The students, who are studying engineering, took as little as five minutes to create their unique headwear, Mandane-Ortiz told BBC.

Facebook/Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz/Supplied Students used a range of materials to create their anti-cheating hats, from cardboard egg cartons to Halloween masks.

After images of the students were uploaded to Facebook, they amassed thousands of online reactions and attracted attention from international media.

Numerous other colleges in the Philippines are reported to have taken inspiration from the engineering students, tasking students with creating similar hats.

According to Mandane-Ortiz, many of the students performed well on their exams, and no-one was caught cheating.