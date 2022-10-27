South Korea set to review extradition of suspect in suitcase murder

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

South Korea has initiated a court review on whether to extradite a 42-year-old woman to face murder charges in New Zealand, after the bodies of two children were found in abandoned suitcases.

South Korea’s Justice Ministry said it instructed prosecutors on Thursday (local time) to apply for the review at the Seoul High Court after determining there was “considerable reason” to believe the woman had committed the crimes.

If the court rules in favour of her extradition, South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon would make the final call on whether she’s sent to New Zealand.

Lee Ji-hyeong, an official from the ministry’s international crimes division, said prosecutors will likely apply for the review this week and that the court will have two months to decide on the case.

South Korean police arrested the woman at a southern port city in September, based on a domestic court warrant issued after New Zealand requested her provisional arrest.

New Zealand’s Justice Ministry then submitted a formal request for her extradition to the South Korean ministry.

New Zealand police had said the South Korean warrant for the suspect’s arrest was in connection with two murder charges, and that they have asked South Korean authorities to keep the woman in jail until she is extradited.

South Korea has the right under the extradition treaty to refuse extradition under “humanitarian considerations”, Stuff previously reported.

Korean media expected the process to happen within the space of two months, but if there is an appeal, the court process which could take years.

The children’s bodies were discovered in August after a New Zealand family unwittingly bought a storage unit, including two suitcases, from an auction. Police said that family had nothing to do with the deaths.

The children were between 5 and 10 years old, had been dead for years. The suitcases had been in storage in Auckland for at least three or four years, according to police.

The children’s father died from cancer in late 2017, when the children were aged 5 and 8, and police have issued a non-publication order preventing identification of the family.

At the beginning of October, Stuff revealed the suitcases had been moved in 2021 between units at the storage facility.

South Korean police say the woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand, where she gained citizenship. She returned to South Korea in 2018, according to immigration records.

South Korean police say it was suspected she could be the mother of the two victims, as her past address in New Zealand was registered to the storage unit where the suitcases were kept.