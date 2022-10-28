Protesters demonstrate against strict Covid-19 measures in Tibetan capital

Footage has emerged of protesters demonstrating against strict Covid-19 restrictions in Tibet’s regional capital, Lhasa.

Video uploaded to social media shows hundreds of protesters in the streets of Lhasa on Wednesday afternoon. The BBC reported that they are mostly ethnic Han Chinese migrant workers.

Lhasa has been under strict lockdown measures since August as a wave of Covid-19 infections tears through the city.

According to Radio Free Asia, protesters warned Chinese officials that they would “set off a fire” if restrictions were not lifted. It was unclear what this statement meant.

Twitter/Supplied

Residents of the city reported on social media that some have been left without enough food during the lockdowns, and those infected with the virus have struggled to access medical treatment, reported Radio Free Asia.

A Lhasa resident, who only wanted to be identified as Han, told the BBC that she had seen videos of the protests circulating online.

“People are locked at home every day and life is so hard. Prices in Lhasa now are so high and landlords are chasing people for rent. The workers also aren't allowed to go back to their hometown. They have no other way out,” Han told the BBC.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Multiple regions across China have been locked down in response to Covid-19 outbreaks.

"People were asking for a solution – if they might be able to leave."

In videos uploaded to Douyin, China's version of TikTok, multiple people have said they were trapped in Lhasa by lockdown restrictions, the BBC reported.

Footage of the protests has been removed from Chinese social media websites.

Radio Free Asia reported that the protests mark the first time that public demonstrations have been held in the city since the 2008 Tibetan uprising, which ended with a clash between Chinese officials and protesters that saw dozens killed.

Tibet is governed as an autonomous region of China, however, human rights advocates say that China continues to repress political and religious expression.