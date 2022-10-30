Australian among 150 killed in South Korea's Halloween stampede

An Australian was among the more than 150 people who died in South Korea’s capital city after a Halloween celebration turned into a deadly crush.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it had been notified of the Australian's death in Seoul on Saturday night, local time. A spokesman said consular officials were providing assistance to the deceased's family.

They were also working to help other Australians present at the event.

"The Australian government sends its condolences to the family and others affected by this tragic incident," the spokesman said.

The disaster happened as a huge crowd celebrating Halloween on Saturday night surged into an alley in a Seoul nightclub area popular among young people, expatriates and travellers.

“Our sincere condolences for all affected by this terrible tragedy,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted on Sunday before news broke of the Australian's death.

Also earlier on Sunday, Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Catherine Raper joined Albanese in conveying Australia's condolences to the South Korean government, describing the incident as “tragic”.

“We ask all Australians in Seoul to check in with friends and family to let them know your whereabouts,” Raper tweeted.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images A man pays respects to victims of a deadly stampede in Seoul.

More than 80 people were injured, many seriously, in the melee around 10.30pm in Seoul's Itaewon district.

Witnesses said the crowd surge in the Itaewon area on Saturday night caused a “hell-like” chaos as people fell on each other “like dominoes”. Some people were bleeding from their noses and mouths while being given CPR, witnesses said, while others clad in Halloween costumes had continued to sing and dance nearby, possibly without knowing the severity of the situation.

While Halloween isn’t a traditional holiday in South Korea, it’s still a major attraction for young adults, and costume parties at bars and clubs have become hugely popular in recent years.

Lee Jin-man/AP Police officers work at the scene of a fatal crowd surge in Seoul.

Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said many of the victims were women in their twenties, according to Reuters.

Up to 19 foreigners were among the dead, including citizens of China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Norway.

It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing.

Many of the partygoers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes. Some witnesses said the crowd had become increasingly unruly as the night wore on.

Lee Jin-man/AP South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the scene of the crush in Seoul’s Itaewon.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared a period of national mourning.

“This is really devastating. The tragedy and disaster that need not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul amid Halloween (celebrations),” Yoon said. “I feel heavy-hearted and cannot contain my sadness as a president responsible for the people’s lives and safety.”

The disaster is among the country's deadliest since a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people, mainly high school students.

It was also Asia’s second major crushing disaster in a month. On October 1, police in Indonesia fired tear gas at a soccer match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators attempted to flee.